Warriors win 109-100, take 3-0 lead over Mavs in West finals

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DALLAS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Andrew Wiggins added 27 while posterizing Luka Doncic on a dunk and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 Sunday night for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Klay Thompson scored 19 with a pair of big fourth-quarter 3-pointers as the Warriors moved within a victory of a return to the NBA Finals, three years after the end of a run of five consecutive trips that yielded three championships.

Golden State goes for the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday in Dallas. No team has rallied from 3-0 down to win an NBA playoff series.

Doncic scored 40 points for the Mavericks, who missed their first seven 3-point attempts and finished 13 of 45.

Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber missed all 12 of their 3s combined and were 0-15 overall. Both went scoreless, offsetting Spencer Dinwiddie’s 26 points off the bench. Jalen Brunson scored 20.

ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s bold 6-word message after Mavs’ Game 4 win will piss off Warriors fans

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not giving up just yet. After helping the Mavs win Game 4 and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 3-1, Doncic shared his belief that they still have a fighting chance to win the series. And in his postgame presser, the Slovenian guard doubled down on that and shared that he is confident they can bag three straight wins to make it to the NBA Finals.
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
FastBreak on FanNation

Is Kevin Durant Going To Leave The Nets?

According to Kristan Winfield of the Daily News, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets front office have not spoken since they were swept by the Boston Celtics. Durant has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors during his legendary career.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

On Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined an interview with the Lakers for their job opening. That decision doesn't surprise his former "Fab Five" teammate, Jalen Rose. During the latest episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Howard turning down...
NBA
NBC Sports

Warriors' bench goes above and beyond in late rally vs. Mavs

DALLAS -- Once the fourth quarter began Tuesday night at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Steve Kerr could see the writing on the wall. It was time to save his stars and get the bench some time for the final 12 minutes. Little did...
NBC Sports

Disengaged Dubs fall to Mavericks in shadow of Texas tragedy

The freshest team in these NBA playoffs came out for the opening tip Tuesday in Dallas with a chance to win the Western Conference finals and by the second quarter looked tired. Or disinterested. Maybe distracted. Surely, the Warriors were disengaged. Given the tragic events of the day in south-central...
