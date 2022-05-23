ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Bracken convicted of 2nd degree murder

By Staff Report editor@thewestsidejournal.com
 3 days ago

A 12-member jury in Iberville Parish deliberated for over three hours late into the night of May 12 and unanimously found Dionte Bracken (DOB 09/12/2000, of 57345 Cpl. Herman Brown, White Castle) guilty of one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder. According...

postsouth.com

Jury finds White Castle man guilty on 2020 murder charge

A 12-member jury in Iberville Parish deliberated for more than three hours late into the night of May 12 before it unanimously found a White Castle man guilty in a 2020 homicide in Bayou Goula. Dionte Bracken, 21, of 57345 Cpl. Herman Brown Drive, was convicted on one count of...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Conspiring to Distribute Heroin Gets Louisiana Man 21 Year Sentence in Federal Prison

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on May 23, 2022, that on May 19, 2022 Judge Susie Morgan sentenced Arthur Johnson, age 45, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) of imprisonment, five years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 846.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Recall Roundup - May 23

Critics say a medical business model could cause unnecessary surgeries. Proponents say it puts the expert in the operating room more quality control. Many graduates will get money to help start the next chapter of their lives. Scammers are also looking to cash in on that. THE INVESTIGATORS: Ascension DPW...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating string of brazen muggings in Garden District

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a series of brazen armed robberies in and around the Garden District that police believe are connected. "I basically was on my way home from work, and someone tried to run me off the road. I stopped the car, got out of the car, and four people got out of the car," one neighbor recalled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police investigating shooting on Interstate 10

According to Baton Rouge television stations WBRZ and WAFB, Gonzales officers found shell casings on Interstate 10 between Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 30 around 10:30 p.m. Police told the outlets they do not believe anyone was struck by the shots. No further information was provided on the investigation.
GONZALES, LA
fox8live.com

Lutcher man fatally shot in crowded location; deputies searching for answers

LUTCHER, La. (WVUE) - A Lutcher man suffered a fatal gunshot to the head Wednesday (May 25) around midnight in front of a crowded scene but law enforcement officials say they are still trying to establish a motive for the brutal killing and any information that could lead to the identity of a suspect, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LUTCHER, LA
wbrz.com

Restaurant worker on the run after gunfight in parking lot of Ascension business

PRAIRIEVILLE - An employee at a restaurant along Airline Highway is on the run from law enforcement after he got into a shootout with another man outside the business. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are now searching for James Sims of Baton Rouge. The sheriff's office said Sims got into an argument outside the restaurant around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday with an acquaintance of his, 29-year-old Justin Boudreaux of Raceland.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

A 14-year male old faces murder charges in the shooting death of a 16-year old female in Lafayette

Lafayette Police are investigating a tragic shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old female and another juvenile has been charged with her murder. Sgt Robin Green said last night detectives found the victim and the alleged 14-year-old shooter sitting inside a parked vehicle. Green said the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wgno.com

BRPD: Two injured following car chase in stolen vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A vehicular pursuit that began on Plank Road and ended on Joor Road left two people in critical condition Tuesday evening. According to officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), detectives with the Armed Robbery Division were working an armed robbery sting, when they received word about a stolen vehicle that was seen in the 4800 block of Plank Road around 3:46 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man allegedly shot ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death in Gardere area Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly shot her current boyfriend to death Sunday night, then held the woman and her sister at gunpoint for nearly an hour. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Robert Brown Jr. from Slidell went into 22-year-old Darrell Simmons' home on Old Hermitage Parkway and shot him multiple times around 7:35 p.m.
GARDERE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies investigate deadly Sunday night shooting in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed one person’s life Sunday night. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the fatal shot was fired at an apartment complex within the 8800 block of Old Hermitage Parkway around 7:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

OBITUARIES

Passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Christina Nursing Home and Rehab in Pineville, at the age of 76, where he joins his loving wife of 34 years, Margie Cates Hatfield. He was a native of West Monroe and long-time resident of Port Allen. A private service will be held at Grace Memorial Park. Billie was a retired carpenter. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy H. Collier and husband Darrel; three step-sons, Tommy Sproles and wife Rhonda, Curtis Cates and wife Tammy, Johnny Cates and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Rebekah and Vandy, Tommy and wife Renee, Beau and wife Tiffnee, Kodey and wife Brittany, Kalin, Jarod, Tanner and Britni, Tristian and Rhonda; great-grandchildren, Malerie and husband Trenton, Bryce, Destiny, Jase, T.J., EmmaLee, Cadence, Dillion, Gavin, Peyton, Isabella, Ada Rae-Ann, Ollee Ruth, Kacen Allen; great-great-granddaughter, Aubree-Ann on the way. Billie was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Cates Hatfield; parents, Bufford and Rome Hatfield; 4 brothers; 1 sister; son, Billy Hatfield Jr.; great-grandson, Tristan Collier. Special thanks to St. Christina Nursing Home and Comfort Care of Alexandria. Special thanks to Jessie, LaTasha, Laurynn, Lanetra and Mrs. Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilbert Funeral Home. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA

