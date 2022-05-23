ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Mike Lorio recieves 2022 Todd Roberts Achievement Award

West Side Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf ever you meet Michael Lorio you’ll remember his smile, and his dedication to everything he does. You will automatically feel the warm welcome, when you notice the sincerity in his eyes. And, for the past 28 or so years, he has been...

www.thewestsidejournal.com

brproud.com

Louisiana teacher named semi-finalist for top award

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville head start teacher named Janie Clement was recently chosen as a semifinalist for the Early Childhood Teacher of the Year award. Clement is an educator at Napoleonville Primary School and the Assumption Parish teacher along with four other teachers in Louisiana were nominated...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
West Side Journal

OBITUARIES

Passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Christina Nursing Home and Rehab in Pineville, at the age of 76, where he joins his loving wife of 34 years, Margie Cates Hatfield. He was a native of West Monroe and long-time resident of Port Allen. A private service will be held at Grace Memorial Park. Billie was a retired carpenter. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy H. Collier and husband Darrel; three step-sons, Tommy Sproles and wife Rhonda, Curtis Cates and wife Tammy, Johnny Cates and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Rebekah and Vandy, Tommy and wife Renee, Beau and wife Tiffnee, Kodey and wife Brittany, Kalin, Jarod, Tanner and Britni, Tristian and Rhonda; great-grandchildren, Malerie and husband Trenton, Bryce, Destiny, Jase, T.J., EmmaLee, Cadence, Dillion, Gavin, Peyton, Isabella, Ada Rae-Ann, Ollee Ruth, Kacen Allen; great-great-granddaughter, Aubree-Ann on the way. Billie was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Cates Hatfield; parents, Bufford and Rome Hatfield; 4 brothers; 1 sister; son, Billy Hatfield Jr.; great-grandson, Tristan Collier. Special thanks to St. Christina Nursing Home and Comfort Care of Alexandria. Special thanks to Jessie, LaTasha, Laurynn, Lanetra and Mrs. Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilbert Funeral Home. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Basic Woodworking

West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to work with skilled artisan, Terry Landry to present a woodworking workshop inside the museum’s barn. Advanced, paid registration of $150 which includes materials is required. Class size is limited. Basic Woodworking: Build a Tool Tote is a two-part session that will be...
PORT ALLEN, LA
clarionherald.org

The cherished gift of an apology, 60 years later

It was Sunday, Sept. 1, 1963 – four days after Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his clarion call for racial justice with his “I Have a Dream” speech to hundreds of thousands gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and to millions more watching on TV. In Plaquemine, Louisiana...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Small town boy, big LSU Baseball dreams

LEESVILLE, LA. – “Nobody expects a small town kid to do anything. I want it a little more. When I go out there, it’s like nobody wants that. Like, they’re not going to find out from you because you’re where you’re from.”. Ethan Frey...
LEESVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Spine Hospital of Louisiana’s CEO to step down after 12 years at the helm

Robert Blair, CEO of the Spine Hospital of Louisiana for the last 12 years, said Wednesday that he will step down in the coming months. Blair, 54, said his last day will be Oct. 1. A new CEO has been selected, but the hospital won’t name the successor until next week. He said he will help with the change as much as possible.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Plans for Scotlandville’s new grocery store come into focus

NORTH BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Many people in the area are sick of living in a “Food Desert” and need a produce store closer to their homes. Councilwoman Chauna Banks of District 2 hosted a meeting for the Scotlandville community regarding a new grocery store. Banks said, “We...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

The Shed announces BR location opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint is scheduled to officially open in Baton Rouge next month. The Shed location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi is a favorite stop for many Louisianians who drive through that area. Luke Forstmann, the owner of the new location on Burbank...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrkf.org

Tens of thousands in Baton Rouge struggle with energy costs. See the most burdened areas.

Communities in southeast Louisiana are among those struggling the most to pay monthly electricity bills, overburdened by the cost of energy, according to federal data. In New Orleans and East Baton Rouge Parish combined, about 150,000 residents live in areas with what the federal government considers to be a “high energy burden,” according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Energy. A household’s energy burden is determined by how much of the gross household income is spent on energy costs. Spending 6% or more of annual income on energy is considered high.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Tiki Tubing Announces Closure For Summer of 2022

Tiki Tubing is done for the summer of 2022. According to a post on their website, Tiki Tubing will not be in operation this summer. In recent reports, the owners of Tiki Tubing were arrested on various sex crime charges, thus the business has been forced to suspend operations. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
KEDM

Bills signed by Governor John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE— Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2022 Legislative Session. ACT 18—HB 6 Creates an Employee Insurance Fund for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office. ACT 19—HB 15 Provides relative to the transfer of certain funds in the...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

The Cajun Country Jam Food Truck Fest is here

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Grab your friends and lawn chairs, the Cajun Country Jam Festival is coming to Denham Springs. Saturday June 11 at PARDS North Park, enjoy a free day of entertainment. Your favorite country artists such as Tracy Byrd, Wayne Toups, Thomas Cain, and more. The...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

