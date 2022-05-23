Mike Lorio recieves 2022 Todd Roberts Achievement Award

Passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Christina Nursing Home and Rehab in Pineville, at the age of 76, where he joins his loving wife of 34 years, Margie Cates Hatfield. He was a native of West Monroe and long-time resident of Port Allen. A private service will be held at Grace Memorial Park. Billie was a retired carpenter. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy H. Collier and husband Darrel; three step-sons, Tommy Sproles and wife Rhonda, Curtis Cates and wife Tammy, Johnny Cates and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Rebekah and Vandy, Tommy and wife Renee, Beau and wife Tiffnee, Kodey and wife Brittany, Kalin, Jarod, Tanner and Britni, Tristian and Rhonda; great-grandchildren, Malerie and husband Trenton, Bryce, Destiny, Jase, T.J., EmmaLee, Cadence, Dillion, Gavin, Peyton, Isabella, Ada Rae-Ann, Ollee Ruth, Kacen Allen; great-great-granddaughter, Aubree-Ann on the way. Billie was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Cates Hatfield; parents, Bufford and Rome Hatfield; 4 brothers; 1 sister; son, Billy Hatfield Jr.; great-grandson, Tristan Collier. Special thanks to St. Christina Nursing Home and Comfort Care of Alexandria. Special thanks to Jessie, LaTasha, Laurynn, Lanetra and Mrs. Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilbert Funeral Home. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

