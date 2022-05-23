ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Randy Rahe On Retiring From Weber State Basketball

By Adam Mikulich
KUTV
Cover picture for the article(KUTV) - After 16 seasons at the helm of Weber State men’s basketball, head coach Randy Rahe has announced his retirement. Rahe leaves WSU as the school’s and the Big Sky Conference's all-time leader in coaching wins with 316 career victories. Effective immediately, longtime...

