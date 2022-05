FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A local high school football team is turning to the community for help after one of their own was recently diagnosed with cancer. According to the Buchanan High School football team, Rocky Reyes sports the number nine on the football field and has been diagnosed with Leukemia. His teammates have banded together and are now collecting food gift cards as well as other needs for his family.

