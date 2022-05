If you watched the entire Miami Heat–Boston Celtics game, then congratulations. Though nobody would’ve blamed you if you stopped watching after the first quarter. In a game of sheer domination, the Celtics held the Heat to a single point until 3:22 left in the first quarter and they kept up a 20+ point lead throughout the majority of the game, ultimately winning 102-82. The win by the Celtics makes this series a best-of-three.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO