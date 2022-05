Cast your mind ahead to November of 2026. In that month, in that year, activists in Kansas could well be celebrating as voters send progressive majorities in both the state House and Senate. Wait, you say. What? That’s the ambitious aim of the nonprofit group Prairie Roots, headed up by executive director Peyton Browning. The […] The post One group’s not-so-impossible dream: progressive majorities in the Kansas Statehouse by 2026 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO