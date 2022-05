WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia, Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south on Interstate 81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median. The vehicle then crossed through the median, struck the guardrail, flipped onto its side and came to rest in a northbound lane of I-81, according to police.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO