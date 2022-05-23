ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish Veterans Monument Committee hosts fundraiser

By Christina Holiday
Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH, S.D. – The Spearfish Veterans Monument Organization hosted a pancake feed on Sunday to raise money for a monument that is just under halfway complete. Five granite structures will make up...

