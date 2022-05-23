Spearfish Veterans Monument Committee hosts fundraiser

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. All right. Well, thank you, Colton. Glad to be here. Mike Derby, currently state representative for District 34 in West Rapid City. We’ve got a little different area now with redistricting, so I’ve got some new precincts and I’ve been introducing the voters to who I am and what I stand for. And just a little history about myself. Our family moved to Rapid City in 1965, lived in District 34 area since 68. Went to Meadowbrook, West Junior High when they had junior high, Stephens High School. I love District 34. Served three terms as a House member in District 34 back under Governor Janklow and I told my wife Carmen — as a matter of fact, Carmen and I we’re going to be celebrating our 39th wedding anniversary this month — so I told Carmen, I said, “Did you ever think in your wildest dreams that I would ever run for the Legislature again?” And she looked at me and said, “Dear, I hate to tell you this, but you’re not in my wildest dreams.” So that was kind of how I… how that started, but, uh, proud to be on the Taxation and Transportation Committee. I also serve on the Executive Board of the Legislature. It’s like the board of directors. And this summer we’ll probably talk a little later, but I’ll be serving on the property tax summer study session. So I’m running for my fifth term. It’s hard to believe, but proud to serve District 34, and I look forward to going back. Thank you.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO