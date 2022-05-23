ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Stacey Abrams aims to recapture energy of first campaign

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Stacey Abrams has benefitted from being unopposed in the state’s Democratic primary for governor by using the period...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Georgia measures to create 3 new cities fail in primary vote

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Voters in an affluent suburban Atlanta county have rejected ballot measures that would have turned three mostly white areas into their own cities. The three cities would have wrested key decision-making power from Cobb County, where the election of three Black women in 2020 gave Democrats control of the county commission for the first time in decades. Proponents of the cityhood measures said local residents needed adequate representation and greater control over development. Some critics saw race as a driving factor in Tuesday’s referendums to create the cities of East Cobb, Vinings and Lost Mountain. Unofficial results show all three efforts failed decisively.
COBB COUNTY, GA
kion546.com

Oklahoma governor signs the nation’s strictest abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure. State lawmakers approved the ban enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution, similar to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kion546.com

Lawsuit seeks to revoke FAA license for Georgia spaceport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Opponents of a proposed launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast want a federal court to throw out the project’s government license, saying the Federal Aviation Administration failed to adequately consider safety risks. A lawsuit in U.S. District Court says the FAA allowed Spaceport Camden officials to base their license application on a hypothetical rocket that’s smaller than any currently in use so they could minimize potential threats from explosive misfires. Camden County wants to fire rockets over a sparsely populated barrier island as well as over federally protected Cumberland Island. Opponents say the risk of misfires raining fiery debris is too great. Voters rejected the project in a March referendum, but officials have vowed to move forward.
GEORGIA STATE
kion546.com

Alabama man ordered to pay $12M, serve 15 years for fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who pleaded guilty to using bank fraud to live an opulent lifestyle that included a private jet and luxury cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $12 million in restitution. Prosecutors say 39-year-old Christopher Montalbano pulled off the scheme over a four-year period that ended in 2020. He pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced this week in Birmingham. Authorities say Montalbano used shell companies to take out more than 140 loans worth millions from at least 20 institutions. His father pleaded guilty to having a lesser role in the scheme.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
kion546.com

Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands has caught on fire, and officials let guests and crew members go ashore as heavy smoke billowed into the air. Carnival said in a statement that no one was injured during Thursday’s incident in Grand Turk. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire. Passengers filmed the incident. The company said all guests and crew were safe. The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.
ACCIDENTS
kion546.com

Firefighters rescue ‘Cinder’ the elk calf from fire’s ashes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued an abandoned newborn elk calf from the ashes of the nation’s largest wildfire as calving season approaches its peak in early June and fires rage across the American Southwest. Missoula, Montana-based firefighter Nate Sink says he happened upon the motionless calf on the floor of a fire-blackened forest in New Mexico as he extinguished smoldering trees. Elk are seldom outrun by wildfire, and the rescue of the singed calf dubbed “Cinder” evoked events 70 years ago in New Mexico involving a scalded black bear cub and the fire prevention mascot “Smokey Bear.” Crews made significant progress battling the blaze Wednesday ahead of worsening conditions into the weekend.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy