SLIDESHOW: Fishing Class at Pomps Pond

Andover Townsman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARL RUSSO PHOTOS: Twenty boys and girls attended...

Andover Townsman

All those years ago

The Memorial tower presented to Phillips Academy by the descendants of Samuel Fuller founder of Christ Church will be dedicated on June 16, is a part of the 1922 commencement exercises with Major Marlborough Churchill making the address. At the laying of the cornerstone, a band of granite around the upper part of the granite base will have inscribed on it the following: ”This tower in memory of the graduates and students of Phillips Academy who laid down their lives for their country in the Great War 1917 — 1918 is given in the name of those descendants of Samuel Fuller.”
ANDOVER, MA
Andover Townsman

Clown Town returns on schedule

It’s a tradition that dates back decades in Andover – every May means Clown Town. Last year was bit different, due to the pandemic, with the carnival taking place in the fall. But it was business as usual Friday and Saturday for the 66th iteration of the Andona Society’s event.
ANDOVER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Why Are All These Turtles Gathering in Exeter, New Hampshire?

Here's something you don't see every day. Generally, seeing turtles around here isn't unusual. Especially as the weather gets warmer, you might spot a group of them sunning themselves out on a rock or log, like these turtles did at the park where Benson's Wild Animal Farm used to be. Gotta get that nice summer tan, after all.
EXETER, NH
The Best Events Happening in June

Vernon Family Farm Live Music Series, Newfields, June 3-October 28. This favorite family farm is known as a one-stop shop for shopping local, but they’re outdoor music series is one for the books, too. Every second Saturday of the month from May to October, the farm is open for live music from bands like High Range and Superfrog, and delicious local food from their very own farm-to-table restaurant, Vernon Kitchen. Grab your friends and family and head over for a night of community, rotisserie chicken and music at a space that nurtures the human desire to connect and love. (603) 340-4321; vernonfamilyfarm.com New Hampshire Magazine is a proud sponsor of this event.
KEENE, NH
Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Andover Townsman

Andover High students win Congressional Art Competition

Andover High School juniors Evangelina Ava Hesketh and James Wong have been selected to display their artwork in the U.S. Capitol. Hesketh said she and Wong were encouraged by their photography teacher to enter the Congressional Art Competition but wasn’t sure she would win due to her chosen medium.
ANDOVER, MA
Wheels of Wellesley event brings dozens of buffed & shiny cars to town

Unless you were behind the wheel of a very sweet ride, Central Street from the Wellesley Square fire station to Juniper restaurant was closed to all traffic for “Wheels of Wellesley IX,” the annual car show that drew over 50 antique, classic, and vintage cars ranging from those in near-perfect to condition to rust-pocked (but still very cool). The pageant of vehicles parked up and down the street was part of Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend.
WELLESLEY, MA
Two Massachusetts donut shops ranked best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
BOSTON, MA
Massachusetts Police address complaints of motorcycle, dirt bike, scooter operators driving dangerously

From the Chiefs of Police in Beverly, Danvers, Lynn, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem, and Swampscott about dangerous and erratic operation of bicycles, motorcycles and motor scooters:. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, “School-aged children, 5-18, account for more than 50% of all nonfatal bicycle injuries in Massachusetts. Each...
DANVERS, MA
Italian Eatery With Spots in Brookline & Newport Moving Into Watertown Square

An Italian restaurant will be taking over the space previously occupied by Stellina Restaurant in Watertown Square. Bar ‘Cino (pronounced “chee-no”) is part of a the Newport Restaurant Group that includes other locations of Bar ‘Cino in Brookline and Newport, R.I., the Papa Razzi restaurants in Wellesley and Concord, as well as the Castle Hill Inn in Newport.
WATERTOWN, MA
Byfield mourns loss of beloved greenhouse worker

BYFIELD -- The family of 47-year-old Susan Sforza Nico, a Byfield farm stand employee killed in a car accident last weekend, is asking the public to show support by buying the flowers she grew. Nico lived in Seabrook, New Hampshire. "But her heart was here," said Ann Uppington, a longtime customer. "The father and the grandfather were involved in farming and gardening, and she's sort of taken on the mantle."Byfield is a tiny village in the small town of Newbury. The Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center had recently reopened for the spring and is beloved in the community. Monday, repairs were underway at the...
SEABROOK, NH
Café Sarina in Georgetown Serves Up Food and Fun With a Side of Inspiration

Looking for a special experience on the North Shore that incorporates food, fun, and sweets? You’ll find all that and more at Café Sarina in Georgetown, on the grounds of Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouses. Boasting a family-friendly menu crafted from local and sustainable food sources, Café Sarina offers something for everyone. Says owner Stephen Flynn, “We cater to every age group, both young and old. We have a lot of guests who come here and spend the day.”
GEORGETOWN, MA
Woodworker turns pine tree into memorials to Myles

STERLING — When David Smith received a request to turn parts of a pine tree into two custom tables at his sawmill in town, he did not hesitate to say yes to the project. Smith was approached by Princeton Municipal Light Department Manager Sean McKeon with the project. The tree had been located near where Myles Brastow, son of McKeon’s girlfriend Melissa Brastow, was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 17 in September 2010 on his way to school, and it had become a memorial site for the family.
PRINCETON, MA
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

CATCH Neighborhood Housing, Concord, has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Greg Chakmakas, an attorney and shareholder at Sheehan Phinney and a member of the firm’s Real Estate Group; and Greg Lessard, director of housing initiatives for the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.
REAL ESTATE

