SLIDESHOW: Fishing Class at Pomps Pond

The Memorial tower presented to Phillips Academy by the descendants of Samuel Fuller founder of Christ Church will be dedicated on June 16, is a part of the 1922 commencement exercises with Major Marlborough Churchill making the address. At the laying of the cornerstone, a band of granite around the upper part of the granite base will have inscribed on it the following: ”This tower in memory of the graduates and students of Phillips Academy who laid down their lives for their country in the Great War 1917 — 1918 is given in the name of those descendants of Samuel Fuller.”

ANDOVER, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO