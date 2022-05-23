ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

BUSINESS MONDAY: American Art Marketing

By Marcie L. Setlow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who appreciates fine craft art already knows to make an annual pilgrimage to the Berkshire Arts Festival that has taken place at Ski Butternut every July 4th weekend since 1981 (this year’s dates are July 1,2 and 3) where the work of some 150 hand-picked exhibitors—jewelers, fashion designers, ceramicists, art...

THEATER REVIEW: ‘Last Train to Nibroc’ at The Ghent Playhouse

The gentlest play of the season, “Last Train to Nibroc” by Arlene Hutton, is gracing the stage of The Ghent Playhouse almost as a celebration of the gentlest season of the year, Spring. The play and the seasons have a lot in common. In Spring, the abrupt beginning when the sudden warmth bumps into the cold wintry nights, a chilly young maiden finds her space invaded by a warm soldier, retired early because of fits he cannot understand. A hot summer night is devoted to a festival that has gone flat and the disappointed woman finds it hard to bear the heat of an undefined relationship that is overwhelming in its underwhelming intensity. The early autumn transition, when graying leaves are not yet bursting into fall colors, the couple is coupled by the contrasts they push to overcome.
Can You Legally Harvest This Meat in Massachusetts?

Let’s say it’s late at night, and you’re in your truck, driving on the backroads from Greenfield to North Adams. All of a sudden, you see a couple of small bright reflections in your headlights, and a shadow seems to move. Before you can react, a deer jumps out in front of you, and BAM, you hit it. Thankfully, you’re all right but the deer has been killed. We live in the hills of Massachusetts, so this scenario has certainly happened to lots of drivers.
Historic home in Hadley tells the tale of slavery, redemption

HADLEY – When Moses and Elizabeth Pitkin Porter built their home in 1752, they probably didn’t think they were creating a museum that would capture the history of their family and slavery. Shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, the Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum is once again open to the public. The...
Nathan Maynard Sedgwick, 66, of North Adams

Nathan Maynard Sedgwick, 66, of North Adams, died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on August 7, 1955 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to the late Gilbert and Priscilla Maynard Sedgwick. He attended Lenox High School and was a 1974 graduate. After high school Nathan worked as a fuel attendant for Diesel Dan’s, later F.L. Roberts.
Over 10 Western MA Eateries Receive Glowing Reviews by Travel + Leisure Magazine

There's a reason why Berkshire County is America's Cultural Resort. The Berkshires is a magnet and a vacation destination for tourists, prospective second homeowners, and folks who want to make a fresh start. It's no surprise that city folks from Boston, New York, and everywhere else want to move to Berkshire County and soak in everything the Berkshires have to offer.
Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
Berkshire Nonprofit Awards Recognize Work of Seven Individuals

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Seven individuals were recognized for their outstanding work in the nonprofit community on Tuesday morning, including presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Gerard E. Burke of Hillcrest Educational Centers. Fifth annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards was held virtually from the Berkshire Innovation Center with hosts state Rep....
‘A bittersweet moment’: Edgemere Diner leaves its Shrewsbury home

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Edgemere Diner is on the move. It’s not going far, at least for the time being, however, as the diner’s owner plans to temporarily store the structure in Grafton before eventually relocating it to New York. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning loading...
Memorial Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed

Memorial Day, once known as Decoration Day, has its origins following the Civil War. It doesn’t commemorate a specific event, but was traditionally set in late May because there would be flowers blooming across much of the United States. Since the Uniform Monday Holiday Act went into effect in 1971, Memorial Day has been observed on the last Monday of May.
Pittsfield Licensing Board OKs Liquor Licenses for Two New Eateries

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two new restaurants are on the horizon for the city. The Licensing Board on Monday approved the transfer of a seven-day all-alcohol license from Portsmitt's Lakeway Restaurant to Old Man Jeff's, which will be run by Jeffrey Yeager, the former assistant vice president of planning and reporting at Guardian Life Insurance Co.
What’s The Penalty for Riding a Bike Without a Helmet in MA?

Massachusetts weather has been absolutely beautiful lately and the sounds, smells, and sights of summer are in the air. Here in the Berkshires, the weather has been downright gorgeous. I have been witnessing plenty of lawn mowing activity. I have been passing by a growing number of walkers when taking my walks and I have been listening to the birds converse with each other in the early morning hours. In addition, I have noticed the delicious scents coming from outside grills in my neighborhood, pure joy. All of the signs of summertime are here in the Berkshires and it is a wonderful treat for our senses.

