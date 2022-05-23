ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Fire puts out house fire in North Highlands, 1 treated for smoke inhalation

By Julian Tack
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a house fire in North Highlands Sunday night.

According to Metro Fire, the incident happened near Don Julio Boulevard and Claussen Way.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire has since been put out.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

