ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Rockies lose in a pitching duel.

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nv8nP_0fn3JvNX00

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Rockies lose a tough one to the Mets, 2-0. Taijuan Walker was the star of the game. Pitching 7 innings, gave up 5 hits, and struck out 6. Austin Gomer pitched equally as well, throwing 7 innings, and giving up 7 hits and 2 earned runs. Edwin Diaz got his 10th save of the season. The Rockies fall to 19-21 and are in last place in the National League West. Eight games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 1

Related
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios at DH again Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is in the starting lineup again for Tuesday's game against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rios has moved down from the cleanup spot to the seven-hole in his third straight start at designated hitter for the Dodgers. numberFire’s models project Rios...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting versus Brewers Monday

The San Diego Padres did not include Austin Nola in their lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Nola will sit out Monday's game while Jorge Alfaro starts behind home plate and bats ninth. Our models project Nola to make 336 more plate appearances this season, with 5 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taijuan Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Mets#Duel#National League West#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy