The Rockies lose in a pitching duel.
Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Rockies lose a tough one to the Mets, 2-0. Taijuan Walker was the star of the game. Pitching 7 innings, gave up 5 hits, and struck out 6. Austin Gomer pitched equally as well, throwing 7 innings, and giving up 7 hits and 2 earned runs. Edwin Diaz got his 10th save of the season. The Rockies fall to 19-21 and are in last place in the National League West. Eight games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
