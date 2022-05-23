The Rockies lose in a pitching duel.

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Rockies lose a tough one to the Mets, 2-0. Taijuan Walker was the star of the game. Pitching 7 innings, gave up 5 hits, and struck out 6. Austin Gomer pitched equally as well, throwing 7 innings, and giving up 7 hits and 2 earned runs. Edwin Diaz got his 10th save of the season. The Rockies fall to 19-21 and are in last place in the National League West. Eight games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

