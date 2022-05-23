ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona moms come together to fight baby formula shortage

KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Noel J. Dusek
3d ago

My god! What did those poor Moms do before Madison Avenue gave us the “Formula “? Goat’s milk and a dash of honey; and a tit! Get over it!!!

Tucson AZ user
3d ago

if women would breastfeed their children like they should which is healthier then man made formula there wouldn't be an issue but women can also start feeding their children food I breastfed my kids. I also started feeding them real food when they were 2 months old so I think women need to stop depending on formula and breastfeed and feed them food

allaboutarizonanews.com

Two Women Arrested in Major fentanyl Pills Seizure After Arizona K9 Traffic Stop

The Casa Grande Police Department arrested two women after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona. On Monday, May 21, a black SUV, was stopped for speeding. 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old TaniaLuna Solis, both of Phoenix, were pulled over and K9 Deutz conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande. Lopez was identified as the driver and Solis was the passenger. There were two juvenile passengers in the vehicle.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

A chihuahua and pig duo from Arizona animal rescue find a new home together

PHOENIX — A chihuahua and pig duo from an Arizona animal rescue have found a new home together. KPNX says a chihuahua named Timon and a pig named Pumbaa became an iconic duo while they were at the Arizona Humane Society. Timon and Pumbaa are similar to characters from the popular Disney movie, “The Lion King”, which is a movie about how friends come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and species.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Arizona teen arrested for making threats toward other students

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — An 18-year-old high school student is facing criminal charges after they allegedly made violent threats that were directed toward students at Mingus Union High School. Cottonwood police said Wednesday the student allegedly posted multiple messages on social media a few days ago that contained "serious" threats...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
KTAR.com

13 alleged members of Mexican-based drug ring indicted in Arizona

PHOENIX — Thirteen alleged members of a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization were indicted by a grand jury in Arizona on Monday, authorities said. The 30-count indictment by the federal grand jury in Tucson included charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

7 Valley teen suicides, fatal ODs raise alarms

At least seven Valley teens have lost their lives to suicide or unexplained drug overdoses since mid-March and the trend has alarmed an educator who has been a longtime advocate for the mental and emotional health of Arizona youth. The latest suicide occurred May 24, when a Chandler student at...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

DATABASE: ABC15 finds 1,800 officers on AZ ‘Brady’ lists

More than 1,800 law enforcement officials are now on “Brady” lists across Arizona, according to an unprecedented database compiled by ABC15. The number is a significant increase from two years ago. In 2020, there was 1,400 names on the lists, which are used by prosecutors to track officers...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal Arizona homes

Scrapyard fire contained after sparking explosions near the I-10 stack in Phoenix. A major scrapyard fire has been put out after Phoenix Fire Department and several other agencies worked early Sunday morning to contain it near the I-10 stack. "We don't have anything": family loses their home, two dogs and...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspect who shot at officers in custody after standoff at north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A gunman is in custody after he was involved in a shootout with police officers and started an hours-long standoff in a north Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said the incident with the man started at 3 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Rosemonte Drive, which is just north of Union Hills Drive. Williams didn’t give any other details but said around 4 p.m., the suspect fired at officers, and they returned fire. No one was hit. He then went into a house, which didn’t belong to him, and wouldn’t come out.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Deputy-involved shooting kills one in Arizona City

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a Pinal County deputy shot and killed a man at an Arizona City home on Monday, May 23. Deputies said they were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home the 14000 block of South Acapulco Road. The caller, who owned the home, reportedly said a man armed with a large knife was threatening to take his own life in the front yard.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Dispensary Opening in Arizona on May 27

Verano Holdings Corp., a leading multi-state cannabis company, announced the grand opening of the Company’s largest dispensary in Arizona, Zen Leaf North Phoenix, located at 12401 North Cave Creek Road on Friday, May 27th at 8 a.m. local time. Zen Leaf North Phoenix relocated to its new, much larger...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (5/25/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fight between men leads to shooting in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Police say an incident in Phoenix that began as theft escalated into a fight and shooting on the morning of May 24. According to police, officers responded to reports of theft near 21st Street and Palm Lane at about 4:45 a.m. and learned that two men got into a fight that escalated into a shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

California teen has graduation ceremony in Arizona hospital

PHOENIX — A California high school student hospitalized in Phoenix with paralyzing injuries received his diploma on Saturday. Faculty, friends and family traveled to Barrow Neurological Institute located at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital for Dylen Damico-Rager’s, 18, cap and gown graduation ceremony, Dignity Health said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Peoria man

PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Peoria man missing since Wednesday, May 25. Michael Sterling, 72, is described as 6-feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair, hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red, white, and blue shorts and gray Skechers shoes.
PEORIA, AZ
Jeremy Beren

Two women arrested in sizable Casa Grande fentanyl bust

Cases containing collagen supplement pill bottles taken from the scene. Police say the bottles were filled with fentanyl tablets.Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — Casa Grande Police on Monday took into custody two women who stand accused of possessing and transporting 500,000 fentanyl pills through Pinal County.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

AZ Attorney General’s Office Warns About Teens Recruited to Drive Dangerous ‘Load Cars’ for Cartel

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich warns about a dangerous and unprecedented trend happening at our southern border involving drivers, including Arizona teenagers, transporting undocumented immigrants for the cartels in what are referred to as ‘load cars.’. Ads on social media intercepted by law enforcement are now offering load drivers...
ARIZONA STATE

