Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announced today that the City of Bridgeport’s public parks will reopen for the season on Saturday, May 28th. Seaside Park and Beardsley Park, as well as their splash pads, will be available to residents and tourists over Memorial Day weekend with the purchase of a park sticker or day pass. Please take note that parks will only accept credit cards as a form payment this year. The Mayor encourages all citizens to take advantage of everything the City has to offer, including its expansive shoreline and more than 1,800 acres of public parks.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO