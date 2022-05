We’re heading back to San Francisco as the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals!. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. With their backs against the wall, the Mavs avoided elimination with a 119-109 Game 4 victory on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic scored 30 and nabbed 14 rebounds but it was the supporting cast that helped send this series back to California. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 23, Reggie Bullock added 18, and Maxi Kleber had 13 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks in the Game 4 win.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 MINUTES AGO