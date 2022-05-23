ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furious Denny Hamlin blasts NASCAR over Ryan Blaney window issue

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Denny Hamlin was ticked off with NASCAR over their inconsistent application of the rules on Sunday night. Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. He effectively finished first twice, though his victory came under controversial circumstances. NASCAR had just put out a caution...

cax2
3d ago

it would be different if the shoe was on the other foot. Blaney won twice the net has nothing to do with t now. he go it to work and apparently nascar didn't have an issue with it. Blaney won. get over it. perhaps MJ will buy you out. get on with it. cry cry cry a river.

Paul 205redgt
3d ago

Nascar has not been the same every sense they sold out to Toyota they keep finding ways to block Dodge from comeing back. And who do you think who's doing it ? It's Toyota they buying there way in Nascar look at most of the trucks they us Toyotas . Toyota has no business in Narcar its a American sport. Yeah Yeah I know there assembled here in the USA But its still a Foreign car. NASCAR should be FORD, DODGE, CHEVY PONTIAC. American car only. Toyota knows of Dodge comes back Toyota is out and Nascar and Toyota is not going to let that happen money talks .

Mike Pavone
2d ago

if an official makes a mistake that shouldn't let a racer off the hook from the rules . I'd feel bad for the racer but the rules are the rules and all have to play by them . But then again NASCAR changes rules faster than lightning from team to team .

