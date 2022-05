The fifth spot in the rotation has been a mess for the Braves so far this season, but there are a couple of reasons to believe that it will be just fine. First and foremost is Spencer Strider, who is more than deserving of a chance to start after the way he’s performed so far that season. However, down the road, another player could take over the role — former NL Cy Young candidate Mike Soroka.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO