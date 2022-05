Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office filed a civil action against Joseph Murray, doing business as “Affordable Fence,” for unlawful business practices. “My Office’s Consumer Protection Section works diligently to protect consumers and root out fraud and scams, and this lawsuit is yet another result of their dedicated, tireless work,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My Office will continue to work to be an advocate for Missouri consumers.”

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO