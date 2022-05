Service to Rainbows & Rhymes Preschool and Child Care earned Cynda Mellish the 2022 Montgomery County Community Foundation Volunteer of the Year award. Mellish has served on the advisory board for about five years. She was heavily involved in the transition of the program from half-day preschool to full day child care. She worked with the church to get major renovations completed so the program would be eligible to take state vouchers and become Voluntary Certification Program and Child Care and Development certified. Those around Mellish appreciate her organizational skills, her problem solving skills, her commitment to completing a task, and say that her “sense of humor is often inserted at just the right time to keep things light and fun.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO