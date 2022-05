FOUNTAIN COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces State Road 234 will be closed between State Road 63 and U.S. 41 starting June 2. The closure, through Kingman, will allow crews to remove an existing culvert and install a new bridge. This section of S.R. 243 will be open to local traffic only. There is a full closure 3.7 miles west of U.S. 41. The official detour follows S.R. 63 to S.R. 32 to U.S. 41 to back to S.R. 234. It’s expected to reopen July 12.

KINGMAN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO