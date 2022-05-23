ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Prairie Foundation Recognizes World Bee Day

 3 days ago

Friday was World Bee Day and Missouri is home...

No More Personal Mail for Missouri Inmates

Prison inmates in Missouri will soon no longer be allowed to receive physical letters in the mail. Instead, they’ll receive a scanned electronic copy of letters sent by family and friends. Marshall Griffin reports. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox...
State Education Commissioner talks about proposed state budget helping schools

The Missouri Legislature passed a state budget proposal that includes some major investments in K-12 public education. State Education Commissioner Dr. Margie Vandeven says 328-million-dollars designated to fully fund the state’s share of school transportation costs would make a big difference. Vandeven says she also appreciates the proposed efforts...
