Missouri Prairie Foundation Recognizes World Bee Day

An effort is underway in Kansas City to help boost teacher morale and retention. Missouri Board of Education Vice President Carol Hallquist says through an organization called Principals Connect, a survey was sent out to ask teachers in three schools what perks would make their lives easier. The funding for...
Prison inmates in Missouri will soon no longer be allowed to receive physical letters in the mail. Instead, they'll receive a scanned electronic copy of letters sent by family and friends. Marshall Griffin reports.
Click It or Ticket is back, meaning local police and state troopers across Missouri are looking for unbuckled motorists. Marshall Griffin reports.
Redistricting took center stage during the 101st General Assembly Regular Session. The contentious issue was settled just before the end of session this month and signed by the governor last week. Senator Mike Bernskoetter handled House Bill 2909 which is the “new map.”. The map bill went into effect...
The countdown to the national spelling bee is on for a mid-Missouri student and a few others from around the state. Alisa Nelson reports.
The Missouri Legislature passed a state budget proposal that includes some major investments in K-12 public education. State Education Commissioner Dr. Margie Vandeven says 328-million-dollars designated to fully fund the state’s share of school transportation costs would make a big difference. Vandeven says she also appreciates the proposed efforts...
