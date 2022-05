It was a hot one Saturday, but the Seguin community still came out in droves to support the Seguin PD & Seguin FD as they hosted the annual Badges, Bikes & Tykes event at Max Starcke Park. Nearly 2,000 people attended and 159 bikes were raffled off, pl;us grand prizes were given away. Many community members volunteered, hosted booths and donated making the event possible. As they say, it takes a village. Photos by Lizz Daniels.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO