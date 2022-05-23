ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, KY

Benton

By editor@murrayledger.com obits@murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRent-Commercial Property in Marshall County near Kentucky Lake....

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Sidewalks grant announced for S. 16th

MURRAY – Residents of South 16th Street in Murray have longed for sidewalks beside that heavily traveled road for many years. Thanks to a state grant announced Wednesday, that wish is one step closer to becoming a reality. After appearing at the former Briggs & Stratton facility to announce...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, May 26, 2022

Glen Clayton, 92, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center Hospice in Paris. Mr. Clayton was born on June 7, 1929 in Marshall County, KY to the late Sanford Hinton and Lee Ola Harrison Clayton. Glen graduated from Hardin High School and went on to Murray State University to pursue his degree in Business Administration (Accounting). He was cut short of graduating when he was drafted for the United States Air Force. After serving four years, one of those in Korea, Glen came back to complete his degree. For the next 53 years he owned and operated Clayton, Byrd and Meeks CPA. Mr. Clayton served and volunteered in many ways. He was a member of the Lion's Club, Rotary, Kiwanis Club, all out of Paducah. He was the President of Band Boosters Club for Reidland High School and was a gospel singer in the Victory Quartet for many years and passed that love to his daughters while teaching them to sing harmony riding in the car. His wife, Mrs. Emma Dean Clayton, played the piano in the quartet. Glen was an avid golfer and gardener and was a true University of Kentucky fan. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder but in later years attended Sinking Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Clayton will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Hollobus to bring 150 jobs to Murray

MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear and local elected officials celebrated with representatives from Hollobus Technologies Inc. Wednesday as the company announced it would be investing $2.25 million and creating 150 full-time jobs as it locates its headquarters in Murray. According to a news release, the investment will locate the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Franklin estate donates item to MISD

MURRAY - Historic Murray Independent School District memorabilia from the estate of the late Dr. W.A. Franklin, former MISD superintendent from 1992-2001, was donated to the district by his son, Chris Franklin. Numerous tiger paintings, framed pictures of the MISD campuses, collectible Tiger plates, and an assortment of musical instruments...
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marshall County, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
Marshall County, KY
Business
City
Benton, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Where the sidewalk ends

MURRAY – Work began on the Miller Avenue Sidewalk Project last fall, but planning for it actually started two years ago. City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said that they have encountered several obstacles over the course of the project. The first major obstacle came when they learned the sidewalk could not go on the south side of the road as the engineers who designed the sidewalk and drew up the plans had envisioned.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Tennessee man drowns on Kentucky Lake

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. – A 60-year-old Tennessee man died Sunday while fishing on Kentucky Lake, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. According to a news release, TWRA wildlife officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on Kentucky Lake at approximately 11:15 a.m. A bass boat owned by Daniel E. Keeling from Humboldt, Tennessee was found without any occupants near the West Sandy portion of Kentucky Lake, TWRA said.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

There will never be another one like Jody Cash

This is the most emotionally difficult column I’ve had to write in my career, and it has been made even more so by the fact that I am writing it Monday afternoon, precisely one week after we all heard the devastating news about Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

KHA honors MCCH’s Penner, JPMC’s Anderson

LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) presented several awards on May 18 at the 93rd annual KHA Convention. This year’s event was held at the newly renovated Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville. KHA’s Award of Excellence was presented to David Anderson, chief executive officer of Jackson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Lake#Commercial Property#Housing List
Murray Ledger & Times

Main Street board talks downtown summer activities

MURRAY – The Murray Main Street Board of Directors discussed plans for the Downtown Farmers Market, Movies on the Square and other business at its monthly meeting last week. With the Downtown Farmers Market having kicked off on Saturday, Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said she needed a few volunteers from the board and from Main Street committees to sign up to get through the summer and into the fall. She said vendors cannot arrive until 5:30 a.m. and must be on site by by 6:45 a.m. for the 7 a.m. opening.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Datebook, May 25, 2022

The City of Paris, Tennessee, is kicking off the Tuesdays in the Park summer music series at 7 p.m. May 31, with the James Green Band. Bring a chair and enjoy the free concert at the Eiffel Tower Park Stage. The Eiffel Tower Splash Park will be open with free admission for kids. Food trucks will be on site. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be re-scheduled.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

CCHD embraces the Public Health Transition

MURRAY – At the Calloway County Board of Health’s regular quarterly meeting Tuesday, Health Department officials provided the board with updates on the formula shortage and COVID-19, presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and discussed new projects. In her presentation of the budget, Finance Administrator Stephanie...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Murray Ledger & Times

Seeley retires at MCCH nutrition coordinator

MURRAY – Nutrition Coordinator Suzanne Seeley is retiring from Murray-Calloway County Hospital after 42 years of service. “I graduated from Murray State and never regretted my field of study,” Seeley said. “I first became interested in being a dietitian when I was a freshman at Lyon County High School. My dad, who was a hard worker and very active, began falling asleep when sitting down to watch the nightly news and was drinking huge amounts of water. Eventually, he went to the doctor and found out that he had diabetes. I watched him change his eating habits and take medication for his diabetes, and saw how that made a difference in him feeling terrible all the time to feeling good again. That sparked my interest along with the science behind it.”
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MHS announces 2022 Governor’s School for the Arts recipients

MURRAY - The Murray High School Guidance office announced the 2022 Governor’s School for the Arts and those selected are, from left, Sydney Custer, instrumental music-brass; Nafessa Al-Alou, visual art; Gilang Marjadi, instrumental music - brass; Isaac Elkins, instrumental music - percussion; Lydia Schneider, artchitecture + design; Margaret Robinson, visual art; and Ella Bryant, film + photography. Not pictured is Canyon Bourque, film + photography.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Competing for wildlife

When it comes to competitions at Murray State, most people first think about basketball, and rightfully so. But what many don’t know is that we have several academic teams that are regionally and nationally competitive, and one of them rests in our Biology program. Our Wildlife and Conservation Biology...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Burditt is MHS Rotary Student of the Month

MURRAY - Murray High School senior Emily Burditt was chosen as the MHS Rotary Student of the Month by MHS faculty and staff. Burditt will be a student this fall at the University of Kentucky’s Lewis Honors College to pursue a psychology scholar program. Burditt is a five-year member of the Murray High Tiger Band and has led the band as drum major for the past two years. She is also senior class vice-president, and is a member of the academic team, Write Club, French Club, Leadership Tomorrow, ACT +30 Club, and yearbook staff.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Milkman retires from Racer women’s golf post after 29 years

MURRAY — After 29 seasons, Coach Velvet Milkman is announcing her retirement from the Murray State women’s golf program, one that she founded in the fall of 1993 and since has been the only coach the Racers have ever had. “I have been very blessed to be the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Cui Liu Designs of Murray recognized by U.S. Bank during Small Business Month

MURRAY – U.S. Bank selected three business to highlight during Small Business Month 2022. In making these selections, the bank looked for thriving businesses with at least several years of positive growth and engagement in the community, with a unique, passionate story to tell. Cui Liu Designs of Murray,...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Bush, Barnhart, headline 2022 Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame class

(KT) LOUISVILLE — Former University of Louisville running back Michael Bush and University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart headline the inductees for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. The announcement was made last week at a press briefing at Freedom Hall by the Louisville Sports Commission, owners and...
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy