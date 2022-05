A Moorhead woman shot by her boyfriend at a Fargo restaurant last week is struggling to survive. In a GoFundMe page the family of Lucia Garcia says the 21-year old has significant brain swelling. It goes on to say Garcia lost a lot of blood and didn’t have a pulse for 15 minutes – and doctors aren’t giving much hope for a recovery. The family post goes on to say Lucia is a fighter and her son needs her.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO