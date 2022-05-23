ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leukotriene Inhibitors Market: Increase in Prevalence of Allergic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is a harmful immune response by the body to substances such as pollens, specific food, and dust, which are responsible for hypersensitivity. Food allergy, inhaled allergy, and drug allergy are the common types of allergies. Leukotriene inhibitors, also called leukotriene modifiers, are drugs given to treat...

