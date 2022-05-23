ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Blood Screening and Typing Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast Up to 2027

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Albany NY, United States: Blood Screening and Typing Market: Introduction. Blood screening and typing market focuses on screening and analysis of donor blood and patient blood, respectively. Blood screening is a process of testing the donated blood for various contagious infections or blood-borne infections. Blood typing, also known as...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2021-2031

Albany NY, United States: The global health intelligent virtual assistant market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. A healthcare intelligent virtual assistant is an artificial intelligent-based tool, used by patients to address their health-related issues using either web or mobile-based applications. Health...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Audiometers Market Analysis of the Competitive Landscape, with a Forecast for 2025

Albany NY, United States: Audiometers are devices employed to evaluate the level of hearing and to quantify and diagnose the degree of hearing loss. Audiometers consist of embedded hardware and a test subject feedback button connected to a pair of headphones. This system is controlled by a standard PC. The method of testing the hearing capacity is known as audiometry. Types of audiometry procedures include pure tone audiometry, immittance audiometry, speech audiometry, and evoked response audiometry. Pure tone audiometry is a process in which a patient is made to hear pure tones such as high-pitched tones at frequent intervals to determine the level of hearing loss. Speech audiometry is similar to pure tone audiometry, in terms of process followed; however, pure tones are replaced by human speech to determine the extent and area of hearing loss. Immittance audiometry is a process in which resistance offered by the ear parts to incoming sound is measured.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Cosmeceuticals Market Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

Albany NY, United States: The global cosmeceuticals market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Cosmeceutical products help in improving appearance and provide nutrients that are beneficial to the skin. They also help cure damaged skin cells. Cosmeceuticals are cosmetic products with biological...
BEAUTY & FASHION
biospace.com

Wound Care Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global wound care market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Wound care products are used for timely healing of wounds and efficient infection control. Some of the common wound care products include antimicrobial dressings, collagen dressings, film dressings, foam dressings, and skin-care products.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Test#Blood Typing#Blood Transfusion#Blood Banks#Request
biospace.com

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2025

Albany NY, United States: Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are companies that offer a broad spectrum of services ranging from drug development to drug manufacturing on contract basis to the pharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing involves the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical molecules for biopharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceuticals include pharmaceutical products such as proteins, nucleic acids, blood components, and vaccines developed from biological sources.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market: Global Industry Analysis -Forecast (2020-2030)

The cardiac remote patient monitoring device market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases around the world. The pandemic has brought numerous improvements in the healthcare industry and upgrades in the cardiac remote patient monitoring devices are one of these changes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cell Culture Media Market Insights: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The cell culture media market has been projected to expand at a noteworthy pace throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the availability of several nutrients in culture media that further aid in the storage, maintenance, proliferation, and growth of microbial and some other cell types, for instance, stem cells and others.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
biospace.com

Protein Chip Market Growth Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis – Forecast (2020-2030)

The protein chip market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the increasing use of protein chips in recent years. Along with this, there has been a noteworthy increase in the investment in R & D activities for product development. Along with this, rising incidences of cancer across the world are also driving growth avenues in the global market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market: Global Industry Analysis Forecast (2020-2030)

The refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market have been attributed to the increasing applications and usage of DNA sequencing, majorly in reproductive health, diagnostics, oncology research, and others. In addition to this, the rising demand for refurbished DNA sequencing techniques in transcriptomics, genomics, and some other research areas related to life science is also predicted to fuel the demand opportunities in the global market in the coming years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2030

Albany NY, United States: Exponential rise in healthcare costs in the past decade, resulting in changed healthcare practices is predicted to account for continued growth in ambulatory surgical centers market over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. Besides this, rising prevalence of chronic diseases that require regular minor procedures, and can be performed in ambulatory setups is another key factor fuelling the ambulatory surgical centers market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Orthopedic Imaging Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020 – 2030

Albany NY, United States: Medical imaging in orthopedics helps physicians to non-invasively analyze the body's internal anatomy to aid in diagnosing a medical condition. By producing images reflecting internal anatomical structures of the patient's body, medical imaging devices recognize and track diseases or injuries. These devices are used as a knowledge tool that helps doctors identify the disease and the treatment response.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity - Forecast [2020-2030]

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the rising prevalence of outsourcing services due to various benefits that are associated with pharmacovigilance outsourcing services, for instance, low operational expenses. Along with this, the cost-effectiveness of these services is also predicted to drive the growth avenues in the global market in the near future.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Ablation Technology Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook from 2021 to 2031

Albany NY, United States: The growing demand for minimally invasive treatments for atrial fibrillation has led to constant advancements in the ablation technology, opening new possibilities in the ablation market. Ablation of atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT) has constantly evolved to meet the safety and efficacy profile of procedures used in the patient population. Of note, the growing demand for techniques for ablation of ventricular arrhythmias.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Nanomedicine Market Insights: Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The nanomedicine market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the emerging innovative technologies for the delivery of the drug. In addition to this, advantages related to nanomedicine in different healthcare applications along with growth in the requirement for cost-effective and safe therapies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market has been predicted to drive growth opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Human Embryo Culture Mediums Market: Increasing Number of People Opting for Assisted Reproductive Techniques to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The human embryo culture medium provides environment and nutrition to an embryo, mimicking the natural environment of the uterus. Recent developments in medical technologies, especially in assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs), have led to evolution of new culture mediums for the human embryo. In ART, the egg and the sperms are conjoined in a petri dish or other specific container containing culture medium.
biospace.com

Rotavirus Diagnostics Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Albany NY, United States: Rotavirus is a major cause of severe childhood gastroenteritis. Rotavirus, the most significant member of the Reoviridae family, is responsible for almost two million hospital admissions, around 25 million clinic visits, and more than 0.8 million deaths among children below the age of five globally each year. Rotavirus has a worldwide incidence, both in developed and developing countries; however, maximum deaths have been observed in the developing countries. It is difficult to differentiate gastroenteritis caused by rotavirus from other enteric pathogens. Hence, identification of the cause of gastroenteritis needs analysis of fecal specimens with commercially available assays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market: Changing Dietary Habits and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure with wide usage in diagnostic and therapeutic areas for pulmonology and gastroenterology conditions. Stenosis of the gastrointestinal and airway tracts is a common phenomenon caused by various reasons such as growth of benign tissue, pressure exerted by peripheral organs, symptomatic stenosis of other associated diseases such as Crohn’s disease, and inflammation and abnormal contraction of lumen muscles.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hydrocortisone Market to Reach a Value of US$2 Bn by 2028; Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of ACTH Deficiency Cases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global hydrocortisone market for the historical period 2018–2019 and forecast period 2020–2028, rise in cases of adrenocortical insufficiency and increase in investment in research & development are projected to drive the global hydrocortisone market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Laboratory Supplies Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2031

Albany NY, United States: An increase in the funding activities in the biotechnology sector coupled with the latest advancements in biological and chemical research will bring immense growth prospects for the laboratory supplies market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Laboratory supplies are the tools, apparatuses, and equipment utilized in...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy