In a statement, GLAAD called the special “dangerous,” saying that it consists of “anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes.”. “We watched the Ricky Gervais ‘comedy’ special on Netflix so you don’t have to. It’s full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes. He also spouts anti-gay rhetoric and spreads inaccurate information about HIV,” GLAAD said in the statement. “Attention Ricky and Netflix: people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV to others.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO