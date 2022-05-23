ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flow Diverters Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Albany NY, United States: Advancement in scientific technology has led to development of new generation stents referred as flow diverters. Flow diverters stenting has become the most widely accepted minimally invasive method for treatment of intracranial aneurysm. Flow diverters cause the disruption of intra-aneurysmal blood flow which results in change of...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Ablation Technology Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook from 2021 to 2031

Albany NY, United States: The growing demand for minimally invasive treatments for atrial fibrillation has led to constant advancements in the ablation technology, opening new possibilities in the ablation market. Ablation of atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT) has constantly evolved to meet the safety and efficacy profile of procedures used in the patient population. Of note, the growing demand for techniques for ablation of ventricular arrhythmias.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Corticosteroid Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2031

Albany NY, United States: Corticosteroids are drugs that are majorly utilized for the treatment of various incendiary issues and infections, like asthma, joint pain, COPD, and skin provocative conditions like dermatitis and skin inflammation along with other comparable immune system illnesses. Corticosteroids are capable of lessening aggravation by smothering the invulnerable reaction. In light of the kind of condition treated by corticosteroids, the type of medication is recommended.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Rotavirus Diagnostics Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Albany NY, United States: Rotavirus is a major cause of severe childhood gastroenteritis. Rotavirus, the most significant member of the Reoviridae family, is responsible for almost two million hospital admissions, around 25 million clinic visits, and more than 0.8 million deaths among children below the age of five globally each year. Rotavirus has a worldwide incidence, both in developed and developing countries; however, maximum deaths have been observed in the developing countries. It is difficult to differentiate gastroenteritis caused by rotavirus from other enteric pathogens. Hence, identification of the cause of gastroenteritis needs analysis of fecal specimens with commercially available assays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2025

Albany NY, United States: Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are companies that offer a broad spectrum of services ranging from drug development to drug manufacturing on contract basis to the pharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing involves the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical molecules for biopharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceuticals include pharmaceutical products such as proteins, nucleic acids, blood components, and vaccines developed from biological sources.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Nanomedicine Market Insights: Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The nanomedicine market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the emerging innovative technologies for the delivery of the drug. In addition to this, advantages related to nanomedicine in different healthcare applications along with growth in the requirement for cost-effective and safe therapies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market has been predicted to drive growth opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Contract Development Market Insight [Forecast (2020-2030)]: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis

The pharmaceutical contract development market has been anticipated to expand at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the increasing demand for generics and growing investments in different R & D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with these, CDMOs are investing at an increased rate for advanced manufacturing technologies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is predicted to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Insights: Size | Shares | Trends | Growth – Forecast [2020-2030]

The brachytherapy treatment planning systems market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the market are commonly owing to the rapid growth in the prevalence of cancer as well as cancer-related mortality around the world. These rapidly increasing health issues further create demand for innovative cancer care therapies. Rising demand for precise and accurate diagnoses for the prevention of cancer-related mortality through timely and adequate treatment is predicted to boost sales avenues in the global market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a cardiac monitoring method that uses a small portable device to monitor a patient's cardiac activity. MCT is a form of real-time electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, in which a patient wears a device that monitors his/her ECG data. The telemetry unit changes the signals into pictures of every heartbeat. The pictures are sent to a monitor and the monitor displays the picture of the heartbeat continuously. Two types of systems are used in mobile cardiac telemetry: lead-based system and patch-based system.
CELL PHONES
biospace.com

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2021-2031

Albany NY, United States: The global health intelligent virtual assistant market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. A healthcare intelligent virtual assistant is an artificial intelligent-based tool, used by patients to address their health-related issues using either web or mobile-based applications. Health...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cell Culture Media Market Insights: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The cell culture media market has been projected to expand at a noteworthy pace throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the availability of several nutrients in culture media that further aid in the storage, maintenance, proliferation, and growth of microbial and some other cell types, for instance, stem cells and others.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Market Segmentation and Analysis Report, 2030

Albany NY, United States: Crisis emergency and incident management platforms are gathering steam in gaining real-time situational awareness in processes to manage—assessment, planning, tracking, and preventing to ensure continuity of systems. These are finding increase in deployment on the back of the adoption of novel approaches to prevent or manage security disruption due to range of potential threats.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Albany NY, United States: A vaccine is a biological product which gives active acquired immunity to a particular disease. Vaccines have always been considered as a less profitable business described by high entrance hurdles. Stringent regulatory standards combined with significant fixed costs, and production & development related complications, have partial competition between vaccine producers. Moreover, these complications have restricted invention to a great extent. In the past, companies operating in the vaccines market were only focused on the development of preventive vaccines against contagious diseases.
SMALL BUSINESS
biospace.com

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031

Albany NY, United States: Surge in the acceptance of AI-based technologies among different companies from pharmaceutical industry and academia is expected to create exceptional growth opportunities in the global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market during the forecast period 2021-2031. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aibased-clinical-trials-solution-provider-market.html. An upcoming research report by...
biospace.com

Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market: Global Industry Analysis -Forecast (2020-2030)

The cardiac remote patient monitoring device market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases around the world. The pandemic has brought numerous improvements in the healthcare industry and upgrades in the cardiac remote patient monitoring devices are one of these changes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market: Global Industry Analysis Forecast (2020-2030)

The refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market have been attributed to the increasing applications and usage of DNA sequencing, majorly in reproductive health, diagnostics, oncology research, and others. In addition to this, the rising demand for refurbished DNA sequencing techniques in transcriptomics, genomics, and some other research areas related to life science is also predicted to fuel the demand opportunities in the global market in the coming years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity - Forecast [2020-2030]

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the rising prevalence of outsourcing services due to various benefits that are associated with pharmacovigilance outsourcing services, for instance, low operational expenses. Along with this, the cost-effectiveness of these services is also predicted to drive the growth avenues in the global market in the near future.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Psychedelic Drugs Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Interest in psychedelic medicine has reemerged in psychiatry after a brief period of prohibition of the use of psychedelic substances—from 1950s to the early 1970. Unrefutably, psychedelics or serotonergic hallucinogens show promising potential to treat mood disorders and alcohol dependence. Especially lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) drug has shown significant safety and tolerability in end-of-life psychological distress.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2030

Albany NY, United States: Exponential rise in healthcare costs in the past decade, resulting in changed healthcare practices is predicted to account for continued growth in ambulatory surgical centers market over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. Besides this, rising prevalence of chronic diseases that require regular minor procedures, and can be performed in ambulatory setups is another key factor fuelling the ambulatory surgical centers market.
MARKETS

