Lithotripters Market: Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis to Drive the Market

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Albany NY, United States: Shockwave lithotripsy is a non-invasive procedure of breaking kidney stones that are too large to pass through the urinary tract. The procedure is also known as extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. This procedure is used for treating stones in the ureter as well the bladder. The device used for...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Hydrocortisone Market to Reach a Value of US$2 Bn by 2028; Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of ACTH Deficiency Cases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global hydrocortisone market for the historical period 2018–2019 and forecast period 2020–2028, rise in cases of adrenocortical insufficiency and increase in investment in research & development are projected to drive the global hydrocortisone market during the forecast period.
biospace.com

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2030

Albany NY, United States: Exponential rise in healthcare costs in the past decade, resulting in changed healthcare practices is predicted to account for continued growth in ambulatory surgical centers market over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. Besides this, rising prevalence of chronic diseases that require regular minor procedures, and can be performed in ambulatory setups is another key factor fuelling the ambulatory surgical centers market.
biospace.com

Human Embryo Culture Mediums Market: Increasing Number of People Opting for Assisted Reproductive Techniques to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The human embryo culture medium provides environment and nutrition to an embryo, mimicking the natural environment of the uterus. Recent developments in medical technologies, especially in assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs), have led to evolution of new culture mediums for the human embryo. In ART, the egg and the sperms are conjoined in a petri dish or other specific container containing culture medium.
biospace.com

Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market: Changing Dietary Habits and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure with wide usage in diagnostic and therapeutic areas for pulmonology and gastroenterology conditions. Stenosis of the gastrointestinal and airway tracts is a common phenomenon caused by various reasons such as growth of benign tissue, pressure exerted by peripheral organs, symptomatic stenosis of other associated diseases such as Crohn’s disease, and inflammation and abnormal contraction of lumen muscles.
biospace.com

Psychedelic Drugs Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Interest in psychedelic medicine has reemerged in psychiatry after a brief period of prohibition of the use of psychedelic substances—from 1950s to the early 1970. Unrefutably, psychedelics or serotonergic hallucinogens show promising potential to treat mood disorders and alcohol dependence. Especially lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) drug has shown significant safety and tolerability in end-of-life psychological distress.
biospace.com

Cell Culture Media Market Insights: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The cell culture media market has been projected to expand at a noteworthy pace throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the availability of several nutrients in culture media that further aid in the storage, maintenance, proliferation, and growth of microbial and some other cell types, for instance, stem cells and others.
biospace.com

Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Insights: Size | Shares | Trends | Growth – Forecast [2020-2030]

The brachytherapy treatment planning systems market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the market are commonly owing to the rapid growth in the prevalence of cancer as well as cancer-related mortality around the world. These rapidly increasing health issues further create demand for innovative cancer care therapies. Rising demand for precise and accurate diagnoses for the prevention of cancer-related mortality through timely and adequate treatment is predicted to boost sales avenues in the global market.
biospace.com

Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market: Global Industry Analysis -Forecast (2020-2030)

The cardiac remote patient monitoring device market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases around the world. The pandemic has brought numerous improvements in the healthcare industry and upgrades in the cardiac remote patient monitoring devices are one of these changes.
biospace.com

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2021-2031

Albany NY, United States: The global health intelligent virtual assistant market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. A healthcare intelligent virtual assistant is an artificial intelligent-based tool, used by patients to address their health-related issues using either web or mobile-based applications. Health...
biospace.com

Orthopedic Imaging Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020 – 2030

Albany NY, United States: Medical imaging in orthopedics helps physicians to non-invasively analyze the body's internal anatomy to aid in diagnosing a medical condition. By producing images reflecting internal anatomical structures of the patient's body, medical imaging devices recognize and track diseases or injuries. These devices are used as a knowledge tool that helps doctors identify the disease and the treatment response.
biospace.com

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global healthcare predictive analytics market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. The increasing integration of predictive analytics with mainstream medical services is assisting healthcare professionals to identify patients who have a high chance of getting readmitted. The...
biospace.com

Cosmeceuticals Market Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

Albany NY, United States: The global cosmeceuticals market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Cosmeceutical products help in improving appearance and provide nutrients that are beneficial to the skin. They also help cure damaged skin cells. Cosmeceuticals are cosmetic products with biological...
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Contract Development Market Insight [Forecast (2020-2030)]: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis

The pharmaceutical contract development market has been anticipated to expand at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the increasing demand for generics and growing investments in different R & D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with these, CDMOs are investing at an increased rate for advanced manufacturing technologies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is predicted to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years.
biospace.com

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a cardiac monitoring method that uses a small portable device to monitor a patient's cardiac activity. MCT is a form of real-time electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, in which a patient wears a device that monitors his/her ECG data. The telemetry unit changes the signals into pictures of every heartbeat. The pictures are sent to a monitor and the monitor displays the picture of the heartbeat continuously. Two types of systems are used in mobile cardiac telemetry: lead-based system and patch-based system.
biospace.com

Surgical Gloves Market is Projected to Experience Promising Growth Opportunities in the Forthcoming Years

Albany NY, United States: Gloves have become an indispensable part of surgeries for reducing the transfer of pathogens among operative team and to patients. Several guidelines and reviews have comprehensively investigated the efficacy of surgical gloves in reducing the number of surgical site infections in healthcare professionals and the patient population. Technological advances in the surgical gloves market have picked up pace on the back of these developments. Key materials used in making surgical gloves are nitrile, neoprene, latex, and vinyl. Each has its own strength and limitations depending on the barrier leakage ability and the sensitivity to the hands of the surgeon.
biospace.com

Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
biospace.com

Sustained Release Coating Market Growth | Current Trends | Demand Drivers – Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The sustained release coating market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth prospects in the global market are attributed to the development of the mini-tablets at an increased rate around the world. This development has achieved noteworthy attention because of various advantages that include less coating material required and ease of manufacturing. In addition to this, less intra- and inter-subject variability and less risk of dose dumping are some other vital advantages of these mini-tablets that are likely to fuel the growth avenues in the global market in the foreseeable years.
biospace.com

Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Market Segmentation and Analysis Report, 2030

Albany NY, United States: Crisis emergency and incident management platforms are gathering steam in gaining real-time situational awareness in processes to manage—assessment, planning, tracking, and preventing to ensure continuity of systems. These are finding increase in deployment on the back of the adoption of novel approaches to prevent or manage security disruption due to range of potential threats.
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity - Forecast [2020-2030]

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the rising prevalence of outsourcing services due to various benefits that are associated with pharmacovigilance outsourcing services, for instance, low operational expenses. Along with this, the cost-effectiveness of these services is also predicted to drive the growth avenues in the global market in the near future.
biospace.com

Photomedicine Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth | Global Industry Analysis – Forecast [2020-2030]

The photomedicine market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed during the forecast period. These growth prospects in the market are owing to the rising number of people that are suffering from vision problems. These vision issues are occurring because of natural causes, for instance, excessive use of computers or television or due to injury to the head that leads to ophthalmological issues. These factors are further predicted to fuel the growth avenues in the global market in the coming years.
