Buncombe County, NC

Recycling Matters: Buncombe County Solid Waste and Casi Lohmeyer Take the Lead in Waste Diversion

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a year into her new role, Buncombe County’s Recycling Coordinator Casi Lohmeyer is wasting no time getting some vital community projects off the ground and bringing recognition to Buncombe County Solid Waste. At their March Annual Conference, Carolina Recycling Association (CRA) recognized Solid Waste with an award...

asheville.com

“City-County Waste Off” Competition Takes On the Trash

On a blustery spring day Buncombe County and City of Asheville staff and volunteers donned protective gear and faced off over an assortment of trash cans and recycling bins in the first-ever City-County Waste Off. In collaboration with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), staffers collected, sorted, and categorized a...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Controversial Merrimon Avenue road diet passes Asheville council with split vote

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council voted on Tuesday night to approve the controversial Merrimon Avenue road diet proposal. The hotly debated agreement between the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the city of Asheville has been in talks for four years. With the exception of Sandra...
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $3,250.00 in cash, for PIN#7547-81-3345, containing 2.85 acres, located in Cullowhee Township, recorded in Deed Book 2039, Page 613, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 12e.
SYLVA, NC
my40.tv

Haywood County residents to vote for sheriff for first time in 12 years

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina primary is behind us. Now, the focus is on the General Election coming in the fall. That election will include the race for Haywood County sheriff. For the first time in 12 years, voters will get to choose the new sheriff. Come...
Mountain Xpress

Council to consider rezoning for Patton Avenue Ingles

In many parts of the city, Asheville is pursuing new zoning rules to encourage the construction of mixed-use development and affordable housing. But on Patton Avenue in West Asheville, the city may instead be trading one big-box retailer for another. During their meeting of Tuesday, May 24, members of Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Holbrooks wins race for sheriff

Brent Holbrooks was surrounded by family and friends at the Rathskeller in Franklin Tuesday night when the final precinct in Macon County reported voting totals for the 2022 Primary Election. Holbrooks, who has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years, trailed Dereck Jones for most of the nights as results began to roll into the Macon County Board of Elections Office.
MACON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A fourth person has been arrested in a homicide investigation in Macon County. Macon County authorities Lenore "Lenoka" Wilson is charged with two counts of kidnapping. The arrest comes after deputies discovered human remains on Friday. They believe those remains belong to a missing woman. Asheville City...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Hillside Terrace

Hillside Terrace is a small but vibrant neighborhood association serving 60 or so residents who reside in 33 homes located in West Asheville between historic Malvern Hills and the Asheville School campus. The area seeks to promote a strong sense of community through social gatherings, stewardship of abundant green space,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Story Time Returns to Buncombe County Public Libraries

Buncombe County Public Libraries will start offering in-person story times the week of May 24. There will be story times for all ages spread out across the library system so you can find one that works for your schedule. There will be two bilingual Spanish-English story times for any interested families.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Beach-Ferrara to take her campaign to the people

Fresh off her decisive victory in the Democratic primary for the U.S. 11th Congressional race, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara is planning to follow a strategy forged 14 months ago she hopes will propel her to a seat in Congress. That strategy is based on grassroots organizing, one that will have Beach-Ferrara knocking...
ELECTIONS
WFAE

North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mountain Xpress

A closer look at WNC’s unaffiliated voters

Amber Hall is what many people would recognize as a Western North Carolina conservative. She loves that the people of WNC are hardworking and still say “yes, ma’am” and “no, sir.” She thinks some novels available in schools, like The Bluest Eye and The Handmaid’s Tale, have inappropriate sexual content. And as someone who commutes to Hendersonville from Polk County every day, she is concerned about politicians not knowing the price of gas.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Buncombe Swimming Pools Open Memorial Day Weekend

Start mentally preparing for the ceremonial start to the summer and your first dip in the pool! Buncombe County Recreation Services opens its five outdoor swimming pools on Saturday, May 28. Pools are open Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. In...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

