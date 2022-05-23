ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, several injured in multi-car crash on SR-18 in Federal Way

Washington State Patrol is investigating after one person was killed and several others were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on State Route 18 near SR-167 in Federal Way.

According to state patrol, 911 calls came in around 8:55 p.m. about a wrong-way driver that was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of SR-18.

Shortly after, more calls came in saying three cars had been involved in a crash.

WSP confirmed that one person was killed while several others suffered serious injuries.

SR-18 is closed between Weyerhaeuser Way and SR-167. Eastbound traffic on SR-18 is being rerouted to Weyerhaeuser Way.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

