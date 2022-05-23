ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Racers exit after going extras with UTC

Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA — There is no way to know what would have happened had Saturday night’s elimination game of the NCAA Softball Tournament Tuscaloosa Regional between the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and Murray State not been delayed by lightning in the bottom of the fifth inning. Here is what...

www.murrayledger.com

Murray Ledger & Times

Competing for wildlife

When it comes to competitions at Murray State, most people first think about basketball, and rightfully so. But what many don’t know is that we have several academic teams that are regionally and nationally competitive, and one of them rests in our Biology program. Our Wildlife and Conservation Biology...
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Milkman retiring as Murray State women’s golf coach

After 29 seasons, Coach Velvet Milkman is announcing her retirement from the Murray State women’s golf program, one that she founded in the fall of 1993 and has been the only coach the Racers have ever had. Milkman is the all-time leader at Murray State with 12 OVC Championships...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers’ GPA streak continues for 36th consecutive semester

MURRAY — For the 36th consecutive semester, Murray State athletics has posted a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or better. The streak, which began in the fall of 2004, now stretches across three different decades and is the combined work of 21 different academic recruiting classes. Women’s tennis led the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Kentucky Class A Region 1 Track and Field Meet; Lady Tigers defend home track, several boys, girls head to state

MURRAY— Coach Krysten Sebby led her boys and girls Murray High Track and Field teams into the Region 1 Class 1A Championships on Saturday as defending regional champions. Both teams walked away with plenty of hardware as the Lady Tigers repeated their championship performance from 2021 and the Murray High boys fell just short of a championship, but claimed the regional runner-up trophy.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Bush, Barnhart, headline 2022 Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame class

(KT) LOUISVILLE — Former University of Louisville running back Michael Bush and University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart headline the inductees for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. The announcement was made last week at a press briefing at Freedom Hall by the Louisville Sports Commission, owners and...
MURRAY, KY
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Coach turning dreams into a reality

A Chattanooga baseball league for people with special needs has one man going above and beyond to keep the game alive. The Dream League gives everyone an opportunity to experience the joy of the game. Janet Daniel's son has been playing here for many years and she says there's one man spearheading the mission. “David Dake is a true blessing. He is so dedicated to this league and loves the kids like they’re his own,” said Daniel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rheareview.com

Bass Pro Tour Stage Five Set to Visit Watts Bar Lake

SPRING CITY, Tenn. – Major League Fishing is set to return to Tennessee next week, June 4-9, for the fifth stop on the 2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour – the General Tire Stage Five on Watts Bar Lake Presented by Covercraft. The six-day event, hosted by Rhea County...
SPRING CITY, TN
accesswdun.com

Weaver wins Joe Lee Johnson Memorial at Boyd’s

Cameron Weaver dominated Saturday night’s Joe Lee Johnson Memorial en route to the Topless Outlaw Late Model victory at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. The Crossville, Tennessee native started on the pole, and then led all 40 laps to record the victory at the 3/8-mile clay oval. John...
RINGGOLD, GA
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber Changemaker: British Swim School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is the British Swim School. Raymond Liu talks about how the British Swim School is an award winning swim instruction program in Chattanooga. Stay connected with British Swim School. 423-770-888 ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, May 26, 2022

Glen Clayton, 92, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center Hospice in Paris. Mr. Clayton was born on June 7, 1929 in Marshall County, KY to the late Sanford Hinton and Lee Ola Harrison Clayton. Glen graduated from Hardin High School and went on to Murray State University to pursue his degree in Business Administration (Accounting). He was cut short of graduating when he was drafted for the United States Air Force. After serving four years, one of those in Korea, Glen came back to complete his degree. For the next 53 years he owned and operated Clayton, Byrd and Meeks CPA. Mr. Clayton served and volunteered in many ways. He was a member of the Lion's Club, Rotary, Kiwanis Club, all out of Paducah. He was the President of Band Boosters Club for Reidland High School and was a gospel singer in the Victory Quartet for many years and passed that love to his daughters while teaching them to sing harmony riding in the car. His wife, Mrs. Emma Dean Clayton, played the piano in the quartet. Glen was an avid golfer and gardener and was a true University of Kentucky fan. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder but in later years attended Sinking Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Clayton will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga brewery proving anything possible

A Chattanooga brewery is proving anything is possible with hard work, discipline, dedication and determination. Melanie and Joel Krautstrunk opened Hutton and Smith Brewing Co. in Chattanooga 7 years ago. "We were both working full-time jobs. Melanie suggested us start the business because I wasn't satisfied with my job. She pushed me because I was an avid home brewer," said Joel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Northwest Georgians voice support for new Ringgold hospital

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) — The state of Georgia just recently passed a certificate of need to allow CHI Memorial’s new “smart hospital” to be built in Ringgold. However, some neighbors are concerned that Parkridge Health could step in the way of the process once again.
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
Murray Ledger & Times

Burditt is MHS Rotary Student of the Month

MURRAY - Murray High School senior Emily Burditt was chosen as the MHS Rotary Student of the Month by MHS faculty and staff. Burditt will be a student this fall at the University of Kentucky’s Lewis Honors College to pursue a psychology scholar program. Burditt is a five-year member of the Murray High Tiger Band and has led the band as drum major for the past two years. She is also senior class vice-president, and is a member of the academic team, Write Club, French Club, Leadership Tomorrow, ACT +30 Club, and yearbook staff.
MURRAY, KY
Outdoor Life

Tennessee Hunter Takes Rare Cinnamon-Colored Gobbler

Tennessee hunter Tyler Hughes, 32, is a lifelong outdoorsman. Hunting is in his DNA, he says, and he learned from his father on the game-rich lands near their home in Waynesboro. But turkey hunting is what fires him up the most, and when his dad told him about a trio of cinnamon-colored jake gobblers he’d spotted on the property they’ve hunted for seven years, Hughes was ecstatic.
WAYNESBORO, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Franklin estate donates item to MISD

MURRAY - Historic Murray Independent School District memorabilia from the estate of the late Dr. W.A. Franklin, former MISD superintendent from 1992-2001, was donated to the district by his son, Chris Franklin. Numerous tiger paintings, framed pictures of the MISD campuses, collectible Tiger plates, and an assortment of musical instruments...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

KHA honors MCCH’s Penner, JPMC’s Anderson

LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) presented several awards on May 18 at the 93rd annual KHA Convention. This year’s event was held at the newly renovated Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville. KHA’s Award of Excellence was presented to David Anderson, chief executive officer of Jackson...
LOUISVILLE, KY

