The city of Baxter has purchased 880 acres of recreational land. This entire project of obtaining this land has been a goal for the city since 2013. Baxter has decided to repurpose the land however the community wants by hosting multiple studies where community members can input their feedback and then vote on uses for the land. In other words, the possibilities are endless for things like new hiking and biking trails, some new parks or picnic areas, or creating some new hunting land as voted on through the council’s study.

BAXTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO