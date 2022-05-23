ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Calloway teams begin region title chase tonight

Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY — For the Calloway County baseball and softball teams, “that time of the year” is upon them. Tonight, both teams will begin their respective quests for a Region title. The baseball Lakers start with an 8 p.m. encounter with Mayfield at Marshals Field on the campus of Marshall County High...

