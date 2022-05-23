Stanford flexes muscle in late innings to edge Racers

Glen Clayton, 92, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center Hospice in Paris. Mr. Clayton was born on June 7, 1929 in Marshall County, KY to the late Sanford Hinton and Lee Ola Harrison Clayton. Glen graduated from Hardin High School and went on to Murray State University to pursue his degree in Business Administration (Accounting). He was cut short of graduating when he was drafted for the United States Air Force. After serving four years, one of those in Korea, Glen came back to complete his degree. For the next 53 years he owned and operated Clayton, Byrd and Meeks CPA. Mr. Clayton served and volunteered in many ways. He was a member of the Lion's Club, Rotary, Kiwanis Club, all out of Paducah. He was the President of Band Boosters Club for Reidland High School and was a gospel singer in the Victory Quartet for many years and passed that love to his daughters while teaching them to sing harmony riding in the car. His wife, Mrs. Emma Dean Clayton, played the piano in the quartet. Glen was an avid golfer and gardener and was a true University of Kentucky fan. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder but in later years attended Sinking Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Clayton will be dearly missed.

MURRAY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO