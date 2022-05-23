ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Stanford flexes muscle in late innings to edge Racers

Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA — NCAA Softball Tournament newcomer Murray State struck first against PAC-12 power Stanford Friday in the Tuscaloosa Regional on the campus of the University of Alabama. However, it was the Cardinal flexing its muscle in the late innings to break free from a 1-1 tie and win...

