Murray, KY

Braundmeier, James earn NFCA All-Region honors

By Murray State Athletics
Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

MURRAY — Outfielder Logan Braundmeier and pitcher Hannah James of the Murray State softball team were honored by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Wednesday by being placed on the All-Mideast Region second team. James has been one of the best...

www.murrayledger.com

Murray Ledger & Times

Milkman retires from Racer women’s golf post after 29 years

MURRAY — After 29 seasons, Coach Velvet Milkman is announcing her retirement from the Murray State women’s golf program, one that she founded in the fall of 1993 and since has been the only coach the Racers have ever had. “I have been very blessed to be the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers’ GPA streak continues for 36th consecutive semester

MURRAY — For the 36th consecutive semester, Murray State athletics has posted a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or better. The streak, which began in the fall of 2004, now stretches across three different decades and is the combined work of 21 different academic recruiting classes. Women’s tennis led the...
MURRAY, KY
City
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Murray Ledger & Times

Kentucky Class A Region 1 Track and Field Meet; Lady Tigers defend home track, several boys, girls head to state

MURRAY— Coach Krysten Sebby led her boys and girls Murray High Track and Field teams into the Region 1 Class 1A Championships on Saturday as defending regional champions. Both teams walked away with plenty of hardware as the Lady Tigers repeated their championship performance from 2021 and the Murray High boys fell just short of a championship, but claimed the regional runner-up trophy.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Controversy and Graves down Lady Lakers late in opener

MAYFIELD — Despite a masterful performance by Calloway County senior pitcher Izzy Housden, the Lady Lakers (18-12) came up short, 2-0, Monday night against the Graves County Lady Eagles (17-8) in a controversial pitchers’ duel that went to extra innings in the opening round of the 2022 Region 1 Softball Tournament.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Franklin estate donates item to MISD

MURRAY - Historic Murray Independent School District memorabilia from the estate of the late Dr. W.A. Franklin, former MISD superintendent from 1992-2001, was donated to the district by his son, Chris Franklin. Numerous tiger paintings, framed pictures of the MISD campuses, collectible Tiger plates, and an assortment of musical instruments...
MURRAY, KY
Person
James
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, May 26, 2022

Glen Clayton, 92, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center Hospice in Paris. Mr. Clayton was born on June 7, 1929 in Marshall County, KY to the late Sanford Hinton and Lee Ola Harrison Clayton. Glen graduated from Hardin High School and went on to Murray State University to pursue his degree in Business Administration (Accounting). He was cut short of graduating when he was drafted for the United States Air Force. After serving four years, one of those in Korea, Glen came back to complete his degree. For the next 53 years he owned and operated Clayton, Byrd and Meeks CPA. Mr. Clayton served and volunteered in many ways. He was a member of the Lion's Club, Rotary, Kiwanis Club, all out of Paducah. He was the President of Band Boosters Club for Reidland High School and was a gospel singer in the Victory Quartet for many years and passed that love to his daughters while teaching them to sing harmony riding in the car. His wife, Mrs. Emma Dean Clayton, played the piano in the quartet. Glen was an avid golfer and gardener and was a true University of Kentucky fan. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder but in later years attended Sinking Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Clayton will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MHS announces 2022 Governor’s School for the Arts recipients

MURRAY - The Murray High School Guidance office announced the 2022 Governor’s School for the Arts and those selected are, from left, Sydney Custer, instrumental music-brass; Nafessa Al-Alou, visual art; Gilang Marjadi, instrumental music - brass; Isaac Elkins, instrumental music - percussion; Lydia Schneider, artchitecture + design; Margaret Robinson, visual art; and Ella Bryant, film + photography. Not pictured is Canyon Bourque, film + photography.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Seeley retires at MCCH nutrition coordinator

MURRAY – Nutrition Coordinator Suzanne Seeley is retiring from Murray-Calloway County Hospital after 42 years of service. “I graduated from Murray State and never regretted my field of study,” Seeley said. “I first became interested in being a dietitian when I was a freshman at Lyon County High School. My dad, who was a hard worker and very active, began falling asleep when sitting down to watch the nightly news and was drinking huge amounts of water. Eventually, he went to the doctor and found out that he had diabetes. I watched him change his eating habits and take medication for his diabetes, and saw how that made a difference in him feeling terrible all the time to feeling good again. That sparked my interest along with the science behind it.”
MURRAY, KY
#Murray State#Strikeout#Total Bases#Nfca#Division#Racer
Murray Ledger & Times

KHA honors MCCH’s Penner, JPMC’s Anderson

LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) presented several awards on May 18 at the 93rd annual KHA Convention. This year’s event was held at the newly renovated Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville. KHA’s Award of Excellence was presented to David Anderson, chief executive officer of Jackson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Datebook, May 24, 2022

The Murray State University Town and Gown Chorale invites all area singers to lift up their voices in celebration of the American Independence as part of Murray Freedom Fest. The Freedom Fest Chorale will rehearse on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning June 6, in Room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State University. The chorale will perform during the Town and Gown Freedom Fest Concert on July 4 with the Town and Gown Community Band. The chorale will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State director of choral activities. For questions, call 270-809-4288.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

There will never be another one like Jody Cash

This is the most emotionally difficult column I’ve had to write in my career, and it has been made even more so by the fact that I am writing it Monday afternoon, precisely one week after we all heard the devastating news about Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Tennessee man drowns on Kentucky Lake

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. – A 60-year-old Tennessee man died Sunday while fishing on Kentucky Lake, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. According to a news release, TWRA wildlife officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on Kentucky Lake at approximately 11:15 a.m. A bass boat owned by Daniel E. Keeling from Humboldt, Tennessee was found without any occupants near the West Sandy portion of Kentucky Lake, TWRA said.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Murray Ledger & Times

CCPL to hold summer reading program

MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” began May 21 online at http://ccplreads.readsquared.com/ and will continue through July 5. Registration will remain open for new participants through June 11. All programs are presented free of charge; all that is needed to register is a CCPL Card. Parents/Adults may use their library cards to register each child. Children are not required to have a library card to participate. One card per family will work.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Sidewalks grant announced for S. 16th

MURRAY – Residents of South 16th Street in Murray have longed for sidewalks beside that heavily traveled road for many years. Thanks to a state grant announced Wednesday, that wish is one step closer to becoming a reality. After appearing at the former Briggs & Stratton facility to announce...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Cui Liu Designs of Murray recognized by U.S. Bank during Small Business Month

MURRAY – U.S. Bank selected three business to highlight during Small Business Month 2022. In making these selections, the bank looked for thriving businesses with at least several years of positive growth and engagement in the community, with a unique, passionate story to tell. Cui Liu Designs of Murray,...
MURRAY, KY

