Murray, KY

Team that beat Murray State stuns host Bama

By Michael Casagrande, al.com via Tribune News Service
Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

(TNS) In a scoreless game, every detail mattered. With Alabama’s softball season and a 16-year streak of regional titles dangling by the thinnest of threads, Stanford made the plays that mattered. Three clutch sixth-inning hits gave the Cardinal all it needed before pouring it on in the seventh...

www.murrayledger.com

Murray Ledger & Times

MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Ledger & Times

Bush, Barnhart, headline 2022 Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame class

(KT) LOUISVILLE — Former University of Louisville running back Michael Bush and University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart headline the inductees for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. The announcement was made last week at a press briefing at Freedom Hall by the Louisville Sports Commission, owners and...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Kentucky Class A Region 1 Track and Field Meet; Lady Tigers defend home track, several boys, girls head to state

MURRAY— Coach Krysten Sebby led her boys and girls Murray High Track and Field teams into the Region 1 Class 1A Championships on Saturday as defending regional champions. Both teams walked away with plenty of hardware as the Lady Tigers repeated their championship performance from 2021 and the Murray High boys fell just short of a championship, but claimed the regional runner-up trophy.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Controversy and Graves down Lady Lakers late in opener

MAYFIELD — Despite a masterful performance by Calloway County senior pitcher Izzy Housden, the Lady Lakers (18-12) came up short, 2-0, Monday night against the Graves County Lady Eagles (17-8) in a controversial pitchers’ duel that went to extra innings in the opening round of the 2022 Region 1 Softball Tournament.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Franklin estate donates item to MISD

MURRAY - Historic Murray Independent School District memorabilia from the estate of the late Dr. W.A. Franklin, former MISD superintendent from 1992-2001, was donated to the district by his son, Chris Franklin. Numerous tiger paintings, framed pictures of the MISD campuses, collectible Tiger plates, and an assortment of musical instruments...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, May 26, 2022

Glen Clayton, 92, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center Hospice in Paris. Mr. Clayton was born on June 7, 1929 in Marshall County, KY to the late Sanford Hinton and Lee Ola Harrison Clayton. Glen graduated from Hardin High School and went on to Murray State University to pursue his degree in Business Administration (Accounting). He was cut short of graduating when he was drafted for the United States Air Force. After serving four years, one of those in Korea, Glen came back to complete his degree. For the next 53 years he owned and operated Clayton, Byrd and Meeks CPA. Mr. Clayton served and volunteered in many ways. He was a member of the Lion's Club, Rotary, Kiwanis Club, all out of Paducah. He was the President of Band Boosters Club for Reidland High School and was a gospel singer in the Victory Quartet for many years and passed that love to his daughters while teaching them to sing harmony riding in the car. His wife, Mrs. Emma Dean Clayton, played the piano in the quartet. Glen was an avid golfer and gardener and was a true University of Kentucky fan. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder but in later years attended Sinking Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Clayton will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Hollobus to bring 150 jobs to Murray

MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear and local elected officials celebrated with representatives from Hollobus Technologies Inc. Wednesday as the company announced it would be investing $2.25 million and creating 150 full-time jobs as it locates its headquarters in Murray. According to a news release, the investment will locate the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Seeley retires at MCCH nutrition coordinator

MURRAY – Nutrition Coordinator Suzanne Seeley is retiring from Murray-Calloway County Hospital after 42 years of service. “I graduated from Murray State and never regretted my field of study,” Seeley said. “I first became interested in being a dietitian when I was a freshman at Lyon County High School. My dad, who was a hard worker and very active, began falling asleep when sitting down to watch the nightly news and was drinking huge amounts of water. Eventually, he went to the doctor and found out that he had diabetes. I watched him change his eating habits and take medication for his diabetes, and saw how that made a difference in him feeling terrible all the time to feeling good again. That sparked my interest along with the science behind it.”
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

KHA honors MCCH’s Penner, JPMC’s Anderson

LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) presented several awards on May 18 at the 93rd annual KHA Convention. This year’s event was held at the newly renovated Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville. KHA’s Award of Excellence was presented to David Anderson, chief executive officer of Jackson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

There will never be another one like Jody Cash

This is the most emotionally difficult column I’ve had to write in my career, and it has been made even more so by the fact that I am writing it Monday afternoon, precisely one week after we all heard the devastating news about Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Datebook, May 25, 2022

The City of Paris, Tennessee, is kicking off the Tuesdays in the Park summer music series at 7 p.m. May 31, with the James Green Band. Bring a chair and enjoy the free concert at the Eiffel Tower Park Stage. The Eiffel Tower Splash Park will be open with free admission for kids. Food trucks will be on site. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be re-scheduled.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Sidewalks grant announced for S. 16th

MURRAY – Residents of South 16th Street in Murray have longed for sidewalks beside that heavily traveled road for many years. Thanks to a state grant announced Wednesday, that wish is one step closer to becoming a reality. After appearing at the former Briggs & Stratton facility to announce...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

CCHD embraces the Public Health Transition

MURRAY – At the Calloway County Board of Health’s regular quarterly meeting Tuesday, Health Department officials provided the board with updates on the formula shortage and COVID-19, presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and discussed new projects. In her presentation of the budget, Finance Administrator Stephanie...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Main Street board talks downtown summer activities

MURRAY – The Murray Main Street Board of Directors discussed plans for the Downtown Farmers Market, Movies on the Square and other business at its monthly meeting last week. With the Downtown Farmers Market having kicked off on Saturday, Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said she needed a few volunteers from the board and from Main Street committees to sign up to get through the summer and into the fall. She said vendors cannot arrive until 5:30 a.m. and must be on site by by 6:45 a.m. for the 7 a.m. opening.
MURRAY, KY

