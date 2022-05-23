Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa – Several Jif brand peanut butter products recently have been recalled. The J.M. Smucker Co. said it initiated a voluntary recall and advised consumers to dispose of certain products because of potential salmonella contamination. According to the FDA, salmonella infections were reported in 12 states: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Two of the 14 cases involved hospitalization.
