Ames, IA

Iowa State University

iastate.edu
 3 days ago

Academic Affairs Meetings, receptions Special events.

www.event.iastate.edu

iastate.edu

Beef Specialist Highlights the Importance of Quality Assurance and Beef Month

AMES, Iowa – May is beef month across the nation, which makes this an excellent time to highlight the importance of the cattle industry, as well as best practices for producing quality beef for consumers. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach beef specialist Denise Schwab explains the importance of...
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

Startups near state lines gravitate toward side with lower property tax

AMES, IA – Researchers at Iowa State University found significantly different state tax rates affect where new businesses set up shop near state lines. Their study published in the journal Small Business Economics shows the fourth greatest distortion in the U.S. is between Iowa and its northwest neighbor. "The...
iastate.edu

Is Your Peanut Butter Included in the Latest Recall?

AMES, Iowa – Several Jif brand peanut butter products recently have been recalled. The J.M. Smucker Co. said it initiated a voluntary recall and advised consumers to dispose of certain products because of potential salmonella contamination. According to the FDA, salmonella infections were reported in 12 states: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Two of the 14 cases involved hospitalization.
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

Ames Lab commemorates 75th anniversary with ice cream flavor

The newest ice cream flavor at the Iowa State Creamery celebrates Ames Laboratory's 75th anniversary as a U.S. Department of Energy facility. "Materials Masterpiece" -- peanut butter ice cream with mini chocolate chips, mini M&Ms and Oreo mix-ins -- emerged from an employee contest in February. Lab employees were the first to enjoy it during their annual picnic last week, and it's available now in the creamery's retail store, 2955 Food Sciences Building, in several options: by the scoop and in pre-packed 8-ounce cups and 32-ounce quarts. It's part of the creamery's regular lineup.
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

Events Calendar

Join us outdoors weekly for our popular Early Childhood Development program featuring stories followed by nature exploration and activities. Best for children ages 2-5 with an adult. Alumni Association: 2023 travel preview. May 26, 2022. 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM. free. Learn about the ISU Alumni Association's 2023 tours through...
AMES, IA

