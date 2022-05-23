Say hello to Kaitlyn Jenkins, a Microsoft Office Expert as a sophomore

Annie from West Orange asks: My question is about expired driver’s licenses. How long do we have to get our license renewed in Texas after it is expired?. Answer: At some time or another, for whatever reason, many motorists find themselves in this very situation, where their Texas-issued driver’s license is expired. Once your license has expired, ALL motorists are given up to two calendar years to comply and bring their Texas driver’s license to eligible current status. If you allow the two-year period to expire, the state of Texas Department of Public Safety office will NOT allow you to renew your license. You will be required to retake the written and the driving-behind-the wheel test all over again. Keep in mind, we must provide proof of citizenship when applying or renewing our driver’s license with a birth certificate, passport and social security card. Under the Real ID Act, anyone looking to get a new or renewed license will have to prove citizenship or lawful residency. Those who can’t provide the proper documentation will be turned away.

WEST ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO