Godfrey, IL

Buster looking for new home

By Jill Moon
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
GODFREY - Buster is a good ole barn cat, but wants to be with a family or individual who will take care of him. The semi-feral male cat is 2 to 3 years old. He was found wandering around a house and was brought to 5A's. This handsome cat doesn't...

The Telegraph

Alton's Inner City Garden back for 2nd year

ALTON - The city's Inner City Community Garden is planted and ready to sprout, not only with food for nutrition, but also food for thought to youngsters participating in the garden. The Alton Housing Authority Executive Director Lisa Brown manages the garden and the Community Garden Committee coordinates the Inner City Garden. The garden is located at a fenced-in lot off of Elm Street in Alton, near the former Eunice Smith school. The Inner City Garden organizers' goals this year are to teach gardening, canning and giving by Alton children ages 10-13 years old who has an interest in gardening. Produce and products of the produce, such as fresh garden salsa will be distributed to those in the community in great need, said Community Garden Committee's Lee "Abe" Barham, who leads the committee with Shirlene Jones and Faye Taylor.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Shoulder service, thanks to Dad

ALTON — Tuesday was a good time for a ride on dad's back in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Alton. George Brewer was giving his son, Rowan, 3, a ride as they went for a walk in the pleasant morning. But walking time may be over for a couple of days, with rain in the forecast most of Wednesday and into Thursday.
KMOV

Courtesy Diner closing one of their locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local diner will close Wednesday. The Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway Blvd. closed for the final time Wednesday. The diner started as Courtesy Sandwich Shop in 1935. As the chain dwindled, a store on Kingshighway Blvd. open. They later expanded with a second location off of Hampton Ave. A third location opened at Laclede Station Road in 2013.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

St. Louis trio charged in Edwardsville theft

A trio of St. Louis residents were charged with multiple felony counts of retail theft by Madison County on Wednesday. Terrence J. Cooper, 33, Marcus L. Payne, 38, and Geniene N. Coney, 37, were all three charged with multiple felony counts of retail theft of the TJ Maxx on Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Edwardsville. The case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Meet Pierre, our Pet of the Week!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meet Pierre, our Pet of the Week!. If you are interested in adopting Pierre or another pet from the Animal Rescue Association, call the APA Adoption Center at 314-645-4610 or visit the adoption center at 1705 S. Hanley in Brentwood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

A New Recreational Waterway Near St. Louis Opens This Weekend

If you're looking for a new water entertainment option in Missouri, you won't have to travel far as there's a new waterway opening north of St. Louis this weekend. The new area is Dardenne Creek Blueway and it's located in St. Charles County. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared video of the project which is now done with phase 1 of the vision for this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Local fun for free time in the Metro East

If you’re new to the area or a native to the region who wants to recap, there’s plenty of ways to have fun in the area without going across the Mississippi River. There’s nearly an endless stream of cafes and coffee shops nearby. In Edwardsville itself, there’s Sacred Grounds Cafe, and, just across the street from it, 222 Artisan Bakery. Closer to the main campus itself is Goshen Coffee Roasters. Alternatively, if you’re on the Alton campus, Maeva’s Coffee is a leisurely walk or a short drive away. All over the Metro East, you can visit one of the area’s fastest-growing small businesses, Germania Brewhaus, with new locations constantly popping up all over the region.
DRINKS
FOX 2

Get gas today for $2.12 in Fredericktown, Missouri

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – Americans for Prosperity Missouri plan to protest high gas prices Thursday and residents can cash in. The group will roll back the price per gallon to $2.12. They said that was the price the day President Biden took office. Prices are more than $4 now. The group will pay the difference at the Gulf […]
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
The Telegraph

Fire damages Alton home Wednesday

No injuries were reported in a Wednesday house fire in Alton. At 9:20 pm Wednesday Alton firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in the 3200 block of Alby Street. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the house.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

James Killion's birthday event set Saturday

ALTON - The James Killion Park Beautification and Enhancement committee will host James Killion Day at James Killion Park, 2400 Washington Ave., from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 28. The event is is meant to celebrate the birthday and life of Killion as well as honor veterans from the past, present and future. Mayor David Goins, members of the Killion family and local veterans will be in attendance. Food, drinks and musical entertainment by DJ Love will also be present.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Michael Martin Murphey at The Wildey Friday

EDWARDSVILLE - Michael Martin Murphey will perform at The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville at 8 p.m. Friday, May 27. Michael Martin Murphey is a genre busting artist having had great success in pop, country, western and blue grass, all of which he has had number one songs, albums, and chart topping impact. With his latest release, "The Road Beyond the View", Murph is entering into more genres.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

TRIBE Salon and Spa in Glen Carbon reopens next week

ST. LOUIS – We always like to showcase local small businesses in the Bi-State area especially when they’re experiencing growth. TRIBE Salon and Spa in Glen Carbon, Illinois is one of those places. They’re having their grand reopening next week on June 1. Co-owners Tiffany Michael and Amy Lackey spoke about what TRIBE Salon and Spa offers and they detailed their business journey.
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX 2

Woman shot in the hip in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the hip in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania just off of Broadway. Police were at the scene. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Alton delays splash pad opening

ALTON — Weather delays will push back the season opening day for the Alton Splash Pad. According to Alton Parks and Recreation Department officials, recent weather has delayed upgrades to the splash pad that opened last summer. The splash pad is now scheduled to open for the season on Friday, June 3.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Get ready for Alton Main Street's Night Markets

ALTON - Every Thursday night starting June 2 there's somewhere to go where everyone is welcome. The Alton Night Market, an offshoot of Alton Main Street's Farmers' and Artisans' Market starts Thursday, June 2, at the lot adjacent to Jacoby Arts  Center (JAC), at Broadway and Henry streets. From 7-10 p.m. every Thursday from June 2 through July 28, the Night Market will be open, offering an outdoor experience of live music, art and other pluses, including handmade/homegrown products, as well as vintage and hip thrift items.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill Food Pantry marks 35 years

BUNKER HILL — The Bunker Hill Food Pantry is marking its 35th year of aiding the community. Located at 501 E. Warren St., the pantry was founded in 1987 by Margaret Gerdt. “It was hard work for her," said Lester Lawton who later took over managing the pantry. "She had to go begging for money and for people to help. But she got the job done and we wouldn’t be here today without the work she did back then.”
BUNKER HILL, IL
The Telegraph

Grafton Music in the Park restarts Thursday

GRAFTON - Music in the Park is set to return to Grafton at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. The free weekly concert series will bring performers to The Grove Memorial Park in Grafton every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. from May 26 through Aug. 11.  Spectators are welcomed to bring lawn chairs and picnic blanket near the park's gazebo overlooking the Mississippi River. Several restaurants and taverns also will be open on Thursday nights during the concerts. This year's line-up kicks off with Scott and Karl on May 26 and concludes Aug. 11 with Tanglefoot.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

