Buster looking for new home

ALTON - The city's Inner City Community Garden is planted and ready to sprout, not only with food for nutrition, but also food for thought to youngsters participating in the garden. The Alton Housing Authority Executive Director Lisa Brown manages the garden and the Community Garden Committee coordinates the Inner City Garden. The garden is located at a fenced-in lot off of Elm Street in Alton, near the former Eunice Smith school. The Inner City Garden organizers' goals this year are to teach gardening, canning and giving by Alton children ages 10-13 years old who has an interest in gardening. Produce and products of the produce, such as fresh garden salsa will be distributed to those in the community in great need, said Community Garden Committee's Lee "Abe" Barham, who leads the committee with Shirlene Jones and Faye Taylor.

