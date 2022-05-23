Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon

Orlando artist Naome Bradshaw is a powerhouse singer, loving mother and granddaughter, and Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder survivor. It took years of EMDR therapy and genealogy research for Bradshaw to internalize that the generations of neglect and teen pregnancy from which she descends weren’t her (or her mentally ill mother’s) fault. Now, surrounded on stage by a dressing room full of detritus, Bradshaw is bravely opening up to audiences the trash bag full of trauma she’s been lugging around her whole life, introducing them to Rudy — the rude self-critical voice in her head — as she recounts her recovery from being a suicidal alcoholic who always felt like a toddler trapped in an adult body. Along the way, she reclaims the legacy of her grandmother, a fellow singer who abandoned Bradshaw’s mother, assumed multiple aliases, and claimed to have dated everyone from William Shatner to Rocky Marciano.

