Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, my name is Liz Regalado, and I’m running for the House of Representatives in District 35. For those of you who don’t know, that includes the Northeast Rapid area, Rapid Valley, and Box Alder. I’m not originally from here. My family got transferred over here through Ellsworth Air Force Base about 20 years ago. And we settled in the Valley, and my folks have been there ever since. My sister lives there with her family now, and I also live in District 35, obviously.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO