Senior Game Group with Elgin Parks & Recreation

Pickleball at the Elgin Recreation Center 361 N. HWY 95, Elgin, TX 78621 Monday, Wednesday, Friday | 10:00AM - 12:00PM Elgin Recreation Center Members: FREE Non-Members: $5/Day Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday the Elgin Recreation Center will set up our portable Pickleball set in the Basketball Gym. Patrons will be permitted to use the Pickleball Court in 30min intervals if others are waiting to use it. Equipment is available for use at the front desk. Pickleball is FREE for Elgin Recreation Center Members or $5/Day for Non-Members.
