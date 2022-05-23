ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

Senior Game Group with Elgin Parks & Recreation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame Group meets every Tuesday of every week at the Elgin Recreation Center Studio...

Pickleball at the Elgin Recreation Center

Pickleball at the Elgin Recreation Center 361 N. HWY 95, Elgin, TX 78621 Monday, Wednesday, Friday | 10:00AM - 12:00PM Elgin Recreation Center Members: FREE Non-Members: $5/Day Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday the Elgin Recreation Center will set up our portable Pickleball set in the Basketball Gym. Patrons will be permitted to use the Pickleball Court in 30min intervals if others are waiting to use it. Equipment is available for use at the front desk. Pickleball is FREE for Elgin Recreation Center Members or $5/Day for Non-Members.
ELGIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Ubiquity breaks ground on open-access fiber system in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Ubiquity, a private infrastructure investment firm that develops and manages critical communications infrastructure throughout the United States, broke ground Wednesday on a new open-access fiber system it is installing throughout Georgetown. Ubiquity initially plans to invest $75 million to establish fiber connectivity across Georgetown. Installation work will...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

UPDATE: San Marcos CISD to finish school year as scheduled with high-alert police presence; Hays CISD superintendent offers resources for families

In response to the mass shooting in Uvalde CISD, Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright issued a statement to parents about safety and security within the district. "I share with you, our friends and neighbors in Uvalde and people all over the world, the incredible sorrow and abject anger that this could and did happen again. I don’t know if we will ever truly understand what could possibly make someone want to kill innocent children and at a place that is supposed to bring them great joy and excitement," Wright wrote in the statement.
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Georgetown brings back its Sunset Movie Series this summer

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The City of Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its Sunset Movie Series this summer. The screenings will take place in the Legacy Pavilion in San Gabriel Park, 445 E. Morrow St. This is a free community event. The movies start at sunset, about 8:30...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce CEO moves to Georgetown Chamber of Commerce

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Shontel Mays as the new president and CEO, according to a May 20 press release. Mays has been serving as the president and CEO of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce for the past four years. Her accomplishments include increasing membership involvement, relationship building and tourism efforts, according to the release.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet High School names band director

Joseph Cox was named the new band director at Burnet High School. He has served as an assistant band director for the past seven years. Ian Young was promoted to associate band director. He is currently an assistant director teaching symphonic and concert band. Cox, a 21-year educator, takes over...
BURNET, TX
Community Impact Austin

ROUNDUP: 4 new businesses now open, coming soon in Buda, Kyle

Factory Mattress opened May 11 at 18840 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Zara joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in August 2021. Prior to CI, she interned at Picket Fence Media in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Fullerton where she was assistant news editor for the Daily Titan and copy editor for Tusk Magazine. Zara covers education, business, government and more for Buda, Kyle and San Marcos.
Community Impact Austin

100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

Whiskey Barrel Pub opening soon in downtown Liberty Hill

Heather Hodges and Don Puckett are fairly new to Liberty Hill, but they quickly decided they wanted to go all in with the community. After Puckett retired from a decades long career with Chevron, the couple, along with Hodges’ two sons, wanted to find a rural community to call home.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in the community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Did Hays Central Appraisal District get unauthorized access to private real estate data?

The Austin Board of Realtors says the Hays County Appraisal District violated its terms of service by using proprietary “multiple listing service” real estate data without authorization. The board sent a cease-and-desist letter Tuesday morning to Hays County officials instructing the property appraising authority to stop using the data, according to records obtained by KXAN.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville officials to consider two $3M contracts for water treatment plant expansion

Officials are set to consider two contracts related to the expansion of Pflugerville's surface water treatment plant at an upcoming meeting. Pflugerville City Council will consider the contracts—a $3,980,517 contract with Garver LLC for owner representative services and a $3,277,458 contract with Ardurra Group Inc. for professional engineering services—at its regular meeting May 24.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Commissioners address Bertram Library building, juror pay, political signs

The Burnet County Commissioners Court accepted a warranty gift deed for the Bertram Library building, increased pay for selected jurors, heard several presentations, including from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative, and set up a committee to regulate political signs on county property during its regular meeting Tuesday, May 24. The Bertram...
BERTRAM, TX
CultureMap Austin

This Hill Country hot spot cashes in with $40 million in Airbnb income

It really pays to be an Airbnb host in the Hill Country hot spot of Fredericksburg. Data released by Airbnb shows that among rural counties in Texas, Airbnb hosts in Gillespie County — anchored by Fredericksburg — hauled in $40 million last year. That, by far, was the biggest Airbnb income total for any rural county in Texas. In fact, Gillespie County represented a little over one-third of the roughly $115 million earned in 2021 by rural Airbnb hosts in the Lone Star State.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kristina Salazar of Austin ISD named principal of Hays High School

At a meeting May 23, Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright announced Kristina Salazar will be taking over as Hays High School principal for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. This comes about a month after Wright announced Hays High School Principal David Pierce was promoted to academic officer after 13 years of service in his role, as previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper.
HAYS, TX

Community Policy