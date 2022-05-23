Senior Game Group with Elgin Parks & Recreation

In response to the mass shooting in Uvalde CISD, Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright issued a statement to parents about safety and security within the district. "I share with you, our friends and neighbors in Uvalde and people all over the world, the incredible sorrow and abject anger that this could and did happen again. I don’t know if we will ever truly understand what could possibly make someone want to kill innocent children and at a place that is supposed to bring them great joy and excitement," Wright wrote in the statement.

