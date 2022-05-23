ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. President Biden supports Japan becoming permanent member of the U.N. Security Council

By Reuters
TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he supports Japan becoming a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, NHK public television said on Monday.

Calls have been rising recently for reform of the United Nations Security Council, where both Russia and China are permanent members.

Dean Walker
3d ago

What nonsense in the comments, this is not about Biden however the U.N hasn't added a new member too the security council in decades, and outside of the stupidity in the comments don't agree because China and Japan have a long, long, long, long, history of mistrust, and despising one another. and America doesn't need to get involved in their centuries of disputing each other.

Michael Francis
3d ago

Go back in history and you'll find out who the Japanese really are; they are war mongers. Remember, history does repeat itself!

Clara Chapman
3d ago

Well from this picture apparently, it appears Biden is holding his hand over his heart. He has forgotten where his heart is.

