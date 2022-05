The Golden State Warriors missed an opportunity to sweep the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Final Tuesday night, losing 119-109. However, that final score was not indicative of how dominant the Mavs were for much of the game. Yet, the Golden State bench cut a 29-point deficit all the way down to eight points in the fourth quarter. Despite not being able to pull off the incredible comeback, it still offers a bit of foreshadowing that should worry NBA fans around the league.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO