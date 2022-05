Until recently, my journal and I were nothing more than acquaintances who would give an obligatory nod or “hello” when we happened to cross paths. It would go from sitting on my desk to my nightstand to the kitchen countertop (my attempt to see if its location would make a difference), always staring back at me, nagging at me to fill its pages. When I did put pen to paper, it was often out of guilt and my entries were surface level and not consistent by any means. But that all changed when I learned (and wrote) about manifestation journaling. Now it’s the anchor to my day—a part of my daily routine to ground me and work through any anxiety.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO