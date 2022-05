David Arnold Dollase, 75, of Beeville, Texas passed away at his home on April 28, 2022. His wife Cheryl was at his side. David was born in Galveston, Texas on December 28, 1946, to Arnold C. and Sue R. Dollase. He graduated from Pettus High School and soon thereafter joined the U.S. Air Force. After basic training and focused training to be an Air Traffic Control Operator, he was assigned to Randolph AFB and then to Da Nang, Republic of South Vietnam, as his last duty station. Soon after his return to Texas, he married Cheryl Ann Rayburn of Kenedy. They were blessed with a son David Jason.

