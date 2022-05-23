ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Julian Love is ready to finally assume a starting position

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants experienced a lot of overturn in their defensive secondary this offseason. The Giants lost key starters on the back-end in cornerback James Bradberry and safeties Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers. All three of these 2021 starters will be playing for new teams in 2022. Two crucial members...

The New York Giants rebuilt their offensive line this offseason. After years of misery upfront, new general manager Joe Schoen made it a point of emphasis to acquire offensive line talent. Schoen added a number of backup linemen in free agency while also making a couple of big-moves to add starters. The Giants signed veteran Mark Glowinski in free agency to a three-year deal to be the team’s starting right guard. They also made a splash in the first round of the draft when they selected Alabama right tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick. The two of these linemen will combine on the right side to form a dynamic run-blocking duo.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
